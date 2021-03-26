World Cup European Qualifiers Matchday 2 Fixtures, Schedule And Live Stream Details

The international break is on and countries across Europe are focusing on the current break to get their permutations and combinations right with Euro 2020 on the horizon. The World Cup European Qualifiers schedule kicked off on Thursday and sprung up some surprising results, which could be the norm throughout the campaign to make it to the World Cup finals. Here's a look at the World Cup European Qualifiers Matchday 2 fixtures and the live stream details for the same.

World Cup European Qualifiers Matchday 2: England, Germany, Belgium set to continue juggernaut, Spain and France look to bounce back

The Three Lions put in a complete performance against minnows San Marino in their opening fixture and will look to continue their good form into the clash against Albania on Sunday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice, while Raheem Sterling, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins got onto the scoresheet in what a dominant 5-0 win. Gareth Southgate's side has had injury problems to deal with, but he has no dearth of options, which will likely complicate his squad selection for Euros 2021. Albania also got off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Andorra but should be no match for the Three Lions' quality.

Germany began their campaign on a similarly positive note, clinching a 3-0 win over Iceland, despite the threat of coronavirus in their camp. All three goals were scored by their midfield stars, as Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan all got on the scoresheet. Die Mannschaft will take on Romania, themselves registered an epic 3-2 win over North Macedonia. Germany are overwhelming favourites and should make it back to back wins on Sunday.

Belgium clinched a 3-1 win, despite an early goal from Harry Wilson for Wales. Kevin De Bruyne got on the scoresheet, while Thorgan Hazard and Romelu Lukaku ensured that the World No.1 side stayed on top of their game. The Red Devils will take on the Czech Republic on Sunday, clinched a massive 6-2 win Estonia in their opening game. However, Belgium should be a stern test for the Czechs, who will have their backs against the wall in this clash.

Defending champions France and 2010 World Champions Spain got off to a rocky start in their World Cup European Qualifiers fixtures. Les Blues settled for a 1-1 draw against Ukraine, despite Antoine Griezzman's brilliant solo effort which was their only goal of the game. Spain on the other hand had Alvaro Morata to thank, who scored the leveller, to sneak a point for Luis Enrique's side. France are set to face off against Kazakhstan in their next game, while taking on Georgia at home. Both teams will be favourites for their games and will hope to bounce back from their disappointing results last time out. Italy meanwhile, clinched a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland and will hope to win another three points against Luxembourg. Portugal settled for a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan and will take on Serbia, who picked up a 3-2 win over Ireland. The Netherlands, who failed to make it to the 2018 World Cup, fell to a 4-2 defeat to Turkey.

World Cup European Qualifiers fixtures: World Cup European Qualifiers schedule

The Netherlands vs Latvia: Saturday, 10:30 PM IST

Czech Republic vs Belgium: Sunday, 1:15 AM IST

Serbia vs Portugal: Sunday, 1:15 AM IST

Albania vs England: Sunday, 9:30 PM IST

Georgia vs Spain: Sunday, 9:30 PM IST

Romania vs Germany: Monday, 1:15 AM IST

How to watch World Cup European Qualifiers live in India?

The 'World Cup European Qualifiers live in India?' query's answer is tuning into the Sony Sports Network, which are the official European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup broadcasters in India. The World Cup European Qualifiers live stream will be provided on Sony LIV App. One can keep tabs on the social media handles of the teams for live scores and the latest match developments of the game.

(Image Courtesy: England, Germany Twitter)