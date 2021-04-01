World Cup European Qualifiers Results: Spain Humiliate Kosovo, France Overcome Bosnia

Spanish national football team under Luis Enrique continued their exceptional form to bag their second victory this international break when they came up against Kosovo in the World Cup European Qualifiers. In other World Cup European Qualifiers highlights, World champions France maintained their firm hold at the top of Group D following their close-edged victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

World Cup European Qualifiers results: Spain hammer Kosovo

Luis Enrique decided to opt for a fairly young starting line up with the likes of Sergio Ramos and David de Gea sitting out on the bench. The youngsters did not disappoint the former Barcelona manager as they managed to cruise past Kosovo with ease. Dani Olmo bagged the lead in the 34th minute following a curling shot in the top corner.

Ferran Torres doubled the lead a minute later with a low finish, that struck the post before ending up past the net. Besar Halimi gave a real shocker to the Spanish national team when he stripped Unai Simon of the ball to score from 40 yards away from the post.

But Gerard Moreno ensured that Spain's two-goal lead was restored following his near-post header in the 75th minute. With the victory, Spain topple Sweden to claim the top spot in the Group B World Cup European Qualifiers table with seven points after three games.

World Cup European Qualifiers highlights: France edge past Bosnia and Herzegovina

The World champions had to battle it out and sweat massively to bag an all-important three points from their clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. France could manage just two shots on target, one of which was converted well by Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann at the hour-mark.

Griezmann converted from a sensational header after receiving a splendid assist from Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Les Blues managed to hold on to the narrow scoreline until the final whistle. France sit atop the Group D World Cup European Qualifiers table having racked up seven points after three games, as they wind up their final international game before their clash against Germany in Euro 2020, slated to be played on June 15.

World Cup European Qualifiers results

Spain 3-1 Kosovo

Greece 1-1 Georgia

Lithuania 0-2 Italy

Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France

Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan

Austria 0-4 Denmark

Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands

Moldova 1-4 Israel

England 2-1 Poland

Andorra 1-4 Hungary

San Marino 0-2 Albania

Armenia 3-2 Romania

Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland

