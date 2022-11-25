World Cup: Fans Compare Wayne Hennessey To WWE Wrestler Sheamus After Red Card Challenge

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has hilariously been compared to star WWE wrestler Sheamus by fans after the 35-year-old appeared to have pulled off a kung-fu kick on Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi during the Wales vs Iran clash on November 25. As a result of the incident, Hennessey was unsurprisingly shown a straight red card. The sending-off proved to be extremely costly for Wales, who conceded two late goals to Iran.

Red Card All Day Long - Wayne Hennessy pic.twitter.com/QP9cY3jeHE — Tommy Egan (@TommyEganAFC) November 25, 2022

No, luckily VAR got involved as Wayne Hennessy originally received a yellow card for a Brogue Kick. Good decision to change it to a clear red pic.twitter.com/oSi3Km1a1j — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) November 25, 2022

Fans hilariously compare Hennessey to Sheamus

Football fans have hilariously compared Wayne Hennessey's challenge on Mehdi Taremi to WWE wrestler Sheamus's finishing move, the 'Brogue kick.' The way Hennessey's high boot seems to make contact with Taremi is similar to Sheamus' wrestling move.

Wayne Hennessy vs Iran highlights Fifa World Cup 2022: pic.twitter.com/ar6MA5mbG5 — Odhráin (@itsodhrain) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, fans also put up several other memes based on this incident as seen in the Tweets below:

Iran beats Wales 2-0 to keep Round of 16 qualification hopes alive

Two late goals from Rouzbeh Cheshmi (90+8) and Ramin Rezaeian (90+11) in stoppage time helped Iran register a vital 2-0 victory over Wales to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 alive. Cheshmi’s strike from outside the box was just beyond the diving reach of Wales backup goalkeeper Danny Ward, who was pressed into duty when starter Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute.

Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal moments later and Iran wildly celebrated while some of the Welsh players dropped in disbelief to the field. This is a huge win for Iran, who have never qualified for the knockout rounds of a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Iran, who suffered a disappointing 6-2 defeat to England in their opening game of the tournament, have now received a massive lifeline to qualify for the knockout stages. As things stand in Group B of the points table, Iran are currently in second place with three points, level on points with leaders England, who have a game in hand.

However, crucially for them, Iran are two points clear of both fourth-placed Wales and third-placed USA. The USA do have a game in hand though against England later in the day on November 25.