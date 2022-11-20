World Cup Fever: These Football Fans In Kerala Bought A House For ₹23 Lakh; Find Out Why

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 fever rises in Qatar, football fans in Kerala have expressed an extremely unique way to show their support for the biggest tournament in sports. Some fans from a small village of Mundakkamugal in the Kochi district of Kerala have spent a staggering Rs 23 lakh to celebrate the World Cup by purchasing a house for an extremely interesting reason.

Why did fans spend Rs 23 lakh to buy a house?

The effort to purchase the house for this massive amount was made possible by as many as 17 football fans from this village. In order to show their love for football and the biggest stars in the world, they painted the house with colours of Brazil, Argentina and Portugal. And that is not it, as they also had portraits of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

While speaking to ANI about how they prepared for the FIFA World Cup, one of the buyers said, "We planned to do something special for FIFA World Cup 2022. The 17 of us purchased this house, already on sale, for Rs 23 lakh and decorated it with flags of the FIFA teams. We've also planned to gather here and watch the matches on a big-screen TV."

The buyer went on to add, "We 17 people, were gathering here every evening. In the meantime, the owner of the house also planned to sell this property. So we thought, why not buy this house? We can now sit together and can see the World Cup together."

When asked about who were their favourite teams, another fan replied, "Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and France have the most fans here. There are also fans of Spain. Only when the competition begins can one say who has the upper hand."

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin on November 20 with hosts Qatar set to take on Ecuador in the first game.