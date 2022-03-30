World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Fans Storm Pitch, Damage Stadium After Team Fails To Qualify

Hundreds of Nigerian football fans invaded the pitch at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in a dramatic event on Tuesday after their team lost a key FIFA World Cup qualifying match. The incident occurred after Nigeria and Ghana drew 1-1 in a World Cup qualifier that saw the Super Eagles getting knocked out of the competition on the basis of an away goal scored by Thomas Partey. The first-leg encounter between the two sides had ended goalless.

The fans were enraged with Nigeria's elimination from the World Cup, following which they stormed the pitch and destroyed everything at the Abuja Stadium. To disperse the furious Nigerian supporters, security authorities on the scene were compelled to fire tear gas. In videos and pictures uploaded on social media, hundreds of people can be seen departing the stands and entering the field of play at full-time, inflicting property damage.

Angry Nigeria fans storm the stadium, after Nigeria lost to Ghana and failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Abuja, Nigeria.#NGRGHA pic.twitter.com/9lnnZdj4vN — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 29, 2022

The Nigerian football team has been one of the most consistent from Africa to play in the FIFA World Cup over the years. Nigeria has missed out on qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 16 years. This could be the root of the fans' rage at the Abuja Stadium. However, nothing can justify the act of violence perpetrated by Nigerian supporters, who not only invaded the field, causing damage, but also injured numerous people in the process.

Nigeria vs Ghana

In terms of the match, Ghana took an early lead courtesy of a goal from Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who was assisted by Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah in the 10th minute. Nigeria equalised 12 minutes later, thanks to an incredible goal from the national captain and Watford midfielder William Troost-Ekong. The score even going into half-time.

There were numerous substitutions and yellow cards given to players on both teams in the second half, but no one was able to break the tie. As a result, Nigeria was eliminated from the World Cup because they conceded the goal at home in a game that ended in a draw. As far as the World Cup is concerned, the marquee FIFA event will take place in Qatar in November this year.

Image: Twitter/@AfricaFactZone