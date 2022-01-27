World Cup Qualifiers: Will Lionel Messi Play For Argentina Vs Chile? Here's Latest Update

Argentina's Lionel Messi will be missing in action when his team goes into action at the World Cup qualifiers. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had recently contracted COVID and for the same reason, Argentina boss, Lionel Scaloni, has decided not to risk his captain and has rather given him a rest for the games against Chile and Columbia to regain form and address his fitness issues.

"As you know I had COVID and I wanted to thank you for all the messages I received and tell you that it took me longer than I thought to be well but I'm almost recovered and I'm really looking forward to getting back on the field.” Lionel Messi shared on his Instagram.

Speaking about the decision, Scaloni said, “Clearly we would love to have Messi here with us. I spoke to him and he told me that COVID hit him hard. It is key for him to get well, and that is why I decided that the best option was for him to stay at his club.” The coach too will be unavailable at the touchlines after receiving a positive coronavirus test.

Meanwhile, Argentina has already confirmed their place at the mega-event in Qatar. The team will now be led by fellow PSG teammate Angel Di Maria in the two World Cup qualifiers game against Chile on January 27 and Colombia on February 1. As for PSG, they will be in action in the French Cup against OGC Nice on January 31, while their next Ligue 1 game will be against Lille on February 6.

Chile vs Argentina: How has Argentina fared without Messi?

Ever since his international debut, which came against Hungary on 17 August 2005, Messi has missed a total of 58 fixtures for Argentina. In his absence, the team has won 32 of those matches, drawn 13 and they have lost just 13.

In games (158) which Messi played for his country, he has emerged victorious on 98, drawn 31 while losing just 29. He scored a total of 80 goals, six of which have been in World Cups.

(Image: AP/@leomessi/Instagram)