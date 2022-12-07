World Cup: Who Is Goncalo Ramos, Ronaldo's Replacement Who Scored Hat-trick For Portugal?

Portugal on Wednesday thrashed Switzerland in their Round of 16 match to book a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Goncalo Ramos, who replaced the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in the playing XI, scored a hat-trick to help Portugal secure a 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the crucial match. Ramos opened the scoring for Portugal with his first goal in the 17th minute before netting two more in the 51st and 67th minutes, respectively.

Who is Goncalo Ramos?

The 21-year-old, who plays as a forward for Primeira Liga club Benfica, was born in Olhao in Portugal on June 20, 2001. Ramos started his football career for local side Olhanense in 2009 before joining Benfica’s youth academy in 2013. He made his first-team debut with Benfica in 2020 in a 4-0 away win over Desportivo das Aves, scoring two goals in the match.

In the same season, Ramos helped Benfica reach the final of the UEFA Youth League, where they lost to Real Madrid 3-2. Ramos scored two goals in the match and finished as the joint-highest scorer in the tournament with eight goals. Following a promising season with the B team, Ramos was given an extended run in the main team.

Earlier this year, Ramos became the second-youngest player to score for Benfica in the final phases of the UEFA Champions League. He scored his maiden goal of the tournament in a 3-3 away draw against Liverpool. However, Ramos' effort went in vain as his side was eliminated after losing to Liverpool 6-4 on aggregate.

Ramos made his international debut for Portugal earlier this year during a friendly match against Nigeria ahead of the World Cup. Thanks to his performances throughout the year, Ramos was included in Portugal's 26-man World Cup squad. He played for a few minutes in the group-stage games against Ghana and Uruguay before finally making a contribution in his fourth match for his country on Wednesday.

Ramos will next be seen in action during Portugal's quarterfinal clash against Morocco on Saturday, December 10. If Portugal emerge victorious in the game, the European side will play the winner of the France vs England match in the semifinals.

Image: AP

