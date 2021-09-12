'World Has Gone Mad': Twitter Explodes As Arsenal Finally Break Premier League Goal Duck

Arsenal emerged victorious for the first time in the 2021-22 season of the Premier League after defeating Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 66th minute to open Arsenal’s tally of goals for this PL season. Manager Mikel Arteta’s side overcame back-to-back defeats in three matches to finally get a win and register their first points of the season.

The goal took Arsenal to 16th place, ahead of the likes of Leeds, Burnley, Newcastle, and Norwich City.

FULL-TIME Arsenal 1-0 Norwich



The Gunners secure their first #PL win of the season, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second-half strike#ARSNOR pic.twitter.com/Ei52TMBdVt — Premier League (@premierleague) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, as Arsenal made their way into the final minutes of the game with the lead in their hands, football fans around the world took social media by storm with their reactions. One of the users sarcastically labelled Aubameyang's goal as a 'screamer'.

Absolute screamer, Goal of the season potential — Julius (@Juliius_) September 11, 2021

Another user said the world has possibly gone mad as Arsenal emerged victorious.

Arsenal winning. The world HAS gone mad. — WintMOT (@ChiefWintMOT) September 11, 2021

On the other hand, one of the users sarcastically said that an Arsenal defeat is needed to bring the world back to normal, referring to Arsenal’s first win and the first goal of the season.

An Arsenal defeat is needed to bring world back to normal — Eminent Socialist (@wnnabesocial) September 11, 2021

At the same time, another user, who also seemed like a critic, mentioned that Ronaldo has more goals than Arsenal in the current season.

Ronaldo has more goals than Arsenal this season. — Emma 💙🌟 (@boss_arko) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, amidst all the different reactions from the fans, there was a reaction by a player on-field after its conclusion. In a video posted by reporter Chris Wheatley, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s calm and heartwarming celebration after the win caught a lot of attention. In the video, he can be seen clapping and waving his hands to the fans, who leave no stone unturned in expressing their happiness.

Aaron Ramsdale delighted with the three points and a clean sheet as Arsenal record their first Premier League win of the season #AFC pic.twitter.com/kTOfO0S6pt — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 11, 2021

One of the fans reacted to the tweet by saying that Ramsdale should be delighted with his top performance. He further said that the goalkeeper had an outstanding game.

He should be delighted. Top performance from him. And krul. Their keeper had a outstanding game. Krul is MOTM for me — Some One (@ryan_crane2003) September 11, 2021

Aaron Ramsdale moved from Sheffield United to Arsenal last month on a long-term contract. Arsenal play their next match on September 18 against Burnley FC at the Turf Moor. Meanwhile, Norwich City also play their next match on the same date against Watford FC.

The Gunners have had a difficult start to the season but the win comes at the right time, to say the least. It remains to be seen if Arteta's men can pick up the pace following this win.

(Image: AP)