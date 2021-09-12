Last Updated:

'World Has Gone Mad': Twitter Explodes As Arsenal Finally Break Premier League Goal Duck

Fans take social media by storm as Arsenal win for the first time in the 2021 season, courtesy of Aubameyang's second-half strike against Norwich City.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Arsenal

(Image: AP)


Arsenal emerged victorious for the first time in the 2021-22 season of the Premier League after defeating Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 66th minute to open Arsenal’s tally of goals for this PL season. Manager Mikel Arteta’s side overcame back-to-back defeats in three matches to finally get a win and register their first points of the season.

The goal took Arsenal to 16th place, ahead of the likes of Leeds, Burnley, Newcastle, and Norwich City.

Meanwhile, as Arsenal made their way into the final minutes of the game with the lead in their hands, football fans around the world took social media by storm with their reactions. One of the users sarcastically labelled Aubameyang's goal as a 'screamer'.

READ | Premier League sees blockbuster 'billion pound' transfer window despite drop in spending

Another user said the world has possibly gone mad as Arsenal emerged victorious.

On the other hand, one of the users sarcastically said that an Arsenal defeat is needed to bring the world back to normal, referring to Arsenal’s first win and the first goal of the season. 

At the same time, another user, who also seemed like a critic, mentioned that Ronaldo has more goals than Arsenal in the current season.

Meanwhile, amidst all the different reactions from the fans, there was a reaction by a player on-field after its conclusion. In a video posted by reporter Chris Wheatley, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s calm and heartwarming celebration after the win caught a lot of attention. In the video, he can be seen clapping and waving his hands to the fans, who leave no stone unturned in expressing their happiness.

READ | Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE Stream: How to watch Premier League Match in UK, India

One of the fans reacted to the tweet by saying that Ramsdale should be delighted with his top performance. He further said that the goalkeeper had an outstanding game. 

READ | Premier League 2021: Solskjaer reveals Ronaldo was not going to sign with Man City

Aaron Ramsdale moved from Sheffield United to Arsenal last month on a long-term contract. Arsenal play their next match on September 18 against Burnley FC at the Turf Moor. Meanwhile, Norwich City also play their next match on the same date against Watford FC.

READ | Premier League 2021: FIFA confirms Liverpool's Brazilians cleared to play against Leeds

The Gunners have had a difficult start to the season but the win comes at the right time, to say the least. It remains to be seen if Arteta's men can pick up the pace following this win.

READ | Premier League 2021: Odsonne Edouard scores twice; Crystal Palace beat Tottenham Hotspur

(Image: AP)

Tags: Arsenal vs Norwich, Arsenal, First goal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND