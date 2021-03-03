World Wildlife Day: Premier League Clubs Tweak Badges In Support Of Wildlife Conservation

Ahead of their Premier League encounters this week, several clubs have supported World Wildlife Day by removing animals from their club badges. Clubs such as Aston Villa, West Brom and Wolves have done so to increase awareness around World Wildlife Day. Moreover, WWF will also remove its panda logo for the first time in its 60-year history.

Aston Villa World Wildlife Day

In the pursuit of promoting World Wildlife Day, several English clubs including Aston Villa have joined the initiative by removing animals from their club logos. Other English clubs include West Brom and Wolves, while Coventry, Middlesbrough and Brentford are also expected to follow suit. Aston Villa have removed their Villa lion while Wolves have removed their wolf and West Brom have removed their throstle. According to the WWF, "they are among a number of companies and sports teams removing nature from their branding in an action that aims to highlight the dramatic loss of biodiversity globally and the social and economic risks it poses."

All these clubs have removed the animals on their emblems to highlight the increasing loss of wildlife around the world. As per WWF's Living Planet Report 2020, global populations of amphibians, birds, fish and reptiles have suffered an average two-thirds decline in less than half a century. With the decline of wildlife on such a large scale, it becomes all the more important for clubs, companies and other organisations to increase awareness.

WWF panda

The most shocking news on World Wildlife Day is that WWF has announced to remove its panda from its logo for the first time in its 60-year history to highlight the loss of wildlife in recent times. Felicity Glennie Holmes, executive director of communications at WWF International, said, "We want to show what a world without nature would look like because, in less than 50 years, human activity has resulted in wildlife populations plummeting by an average of 68 per cent — and with every part of nature that we extinguish, we lose another important link to human and planetary health."

📢Today nature has disappeared from the logos of the world’s biggest brands 📢 Here’s why: A #WorldWithoutNature is a world that is incomplete 🛑🌳 pic.twitter.com/cd8lSfLcAJ — WWF (@WWF) March 3, 2021

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa live

