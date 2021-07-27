World’s Oldest Football Rule Book Fetches £56,700 At Sotheby's Auction

One of the oldest printed rule book of football has been sold for £56,700. The book has been pencil-signed by William Baker and was auctioned by Sotheby's. He was a committee member who signed off the rules of the club on October 21, 1858. Members of Sheffield Football Club helped to draw rules of the game and the football rule book was printed in 1859.

Football rule book sold

Sheffield Football Club was established in 1857, six years before the foundation of the Football Association, according to the Sotheby's website. The rule book from 1859, one of only two known copies in existence and was expected to fetch between £50,000 to £70,000 auctions. The football rule book fetched £56,700 in the Sotheby's auction. The copy of the Sheffield Football Club rules was preserved in a scrapbook compiled by Rev. Greville John Chester, a clergyman. The football club has been acknowledged by both the Football Association and FIFA, the international federation of football as the world's oldest football club, as per Sotheby's website.

Image Credit: Sotheby's

Sheffield Football Club had an important role in the development of the game. All the innovations of the game like the indirect free kick, the corner kick, and the crossbar were were part of the Sheffield game. Members of Sheffield Football Club helped draw up the rules and laws of the Sheffield Football Club. The club committee held a series of meetings in October 1858 in which the laws of the game were drafted. The other copy of the printed rules was sold for £881,000 in 2011. Speaking with The Star, Gabriel Heaton Sotheby’s books and manuscript specialist, revealed that the rule book connects us back to the origins of the football game, Heaton added that the development of the rules through hand-written annotations continued to be developed and altered in the early years.

Main IMAGE: FutballNews_/Twitter

Inside Images: Sotheby's