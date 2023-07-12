World's Oldest Professional Footballer, Who Made His Debut In 1986, Renews Contract At 56

Football is one of the most competitive sports in the world and is physically and mentally challenging. A player becomes a professional at an average age of 18 and is in the prime of their life between the ages of 24-27. They start to downgrade after the age of 30, as it is said that players lose the physical and mental strength to compete after the age of 33, and most retire at the age of 35. However, there are only a few players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic (recently retired at 41), Cristiano Ronaldo (38), and Pepe (40) who challenge themselves at this age but are still on the verge of ending their careers soon.

Who is the oldest footballer in the world?

Kazuyoshi Miura is the oldest active football player competing in the sport professionally at the age of 56. The Japanese player has recently been handed a professional contract with the Portuguese second division club, and he will be getting paid at the age when other players opt to become managers of a club. Miura, often known as "King Kazu," started his career in 1986. As there was no professional football competition in Japan at the time, he began his career with the Brazilian team Santos.

Before returning to Japan to serve as the face of the J League, the country's new domestic league, Miura went on to make appearances for six Brazilian teams over the course of four seasons. He played for Verdy Kawasaki, helping them win back-to-back championships in 1993 and 1994, and then, after joining Genoa on loan, he became the first Japanese player to compete in Serie A.

Before joining Yokohama FC, he had additional stints with Dinamo Zagreb, Kyoto Purple Sanga, and Vissel Kobe. In 298 games for Yokohama FC, Miura scored 27 goals. He has made 89 appearances for Japan and scored 55 goals, the second highest in the history of the country.

What does Kazuyoshi Miura think about retiring?

The player, who started a new journey by joining UD Oliveirense on loan from Yokohama in January, does not have any immediate plans to retire.

"I intend to play until I'm 60," he told Sport TV.

Miura underlined his will to carry on with his extraordinary career despite just making three competitive appearances last season. He expressed his determination to continue playing until the age of 60 in an interview with Sport TV, showing his unwavering dedication to the game. Miura may possibly take part in Oliveirense's preseason friendly versus Fafe on July 15 in the coming 2023–24 season, adding to his already remarkable football adventure.