'Worst Own Goal In History' By Haiti Goalkeeper Helps Canada Reach World Cup Qualifiers

Canada reached the final round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers after Haiti goalie Josué Duverger made one of the biggest blunders of his career which has now been dubbed as the 'worst own goal in football history'. In the Canada Vs Haiti match, Haiti Goalkeeper Josué Duverger lived out every netminder’s worst nightmare after he failed to control a pass from his left-back. Visibly panicking, Duverger in his last-ditch attempt accident gave more leverage to the ball with his left foot and drove it straight to the net.

Watch Haiti Goalkeeper Josué Duverger's blunder

As Josué Duverger's hand reached his head after the blunder, the commentators expressed their disbelief over the scene. “He’s not going to sleep tonight. He’s not going to sleep for the next week,” said an on-air commentator. Interestingly, the 21-year-old is Canadian-born, from Montreal. He was first called up to the Canadian Under-17 national team in 2016 before he decided to represent Haiti a year later.

Is this one of the greatest own goals of all-time? 😯pic.twitter.com/qHEWFcmcc0 — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 16, 2021

CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

However, Canada's win can not be just credited to the Haiti's goalkeeper's blunder. In the second leg of the Canada Vs Haiti World Cup qualifying match, the Canadian men were leading 2-0 after having won the first leg in Port-au-Prince and the subsequent own goal by Duverger. In the final 44 minutes, Haiti needed three, or at least two goals to force extra time, yet Canada went on to score two more in the time crunch securing a 4-0 aggregate victory.

This is now helped the country advance to the regional finals of the World Cup. With the win against Haiti, Canada has become one of the eight countries-- including the U.S., Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Costa Rica, and Jamaica to face off in the “Octagonal” final qualifying round. The Octagonal round will determine the three CONCACAF representatives for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.