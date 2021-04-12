Would You Deny Your Child Food For Play-acting? Solskjaer & Mourinho Differ On 'parenting'

Manchester United registered a comprehensive 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur during their Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. However, all hell broke loose behind the scenes as Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and his Man United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indulged in a war of words that had a lot to do with Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, and also carries larger commentary on the game, opinion on fairness, and also, oddly, on parenting.

What is the Mourinho-Solskjaer 'parenting' spat regarding Son all about?

The post-match focus at Tottenham was less on Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani's diving header that put second-place United 2-1 in front and more on the circumstances that denied the Uruguayan forward his as well as United's opening goal and equaliser.

It so happened that Cavani had slotted through goalie Hugo Lloris’ legs after the ball was rolled into his path by United's central-midfielder Paul Pogba, However, the goal was ruled out after a lengthy VAR review penalized Scott McTominay for a stray hand catching Son Heung-min in the face, over which Son went tumbling to the ground.

What did Solskjaer say about Son that got Mourinho so angry?

After the end of the contest, Man United's current boss Solskjaer was not at all happy with Son's approach and angrily that the former would not have been fed had he been his son for having stayed down for three minutes and for seeking assistance from 10 mates to help him up.

“The game has gone … if that’s a clear and obvious error,” Solskjaer said. “We shouldn’t be conned but I have to say if my son stays down like this for three minutes … and he needs his 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food.”

When Solskjaer's predecessor got to know about his Manchester United counterpart's remarks on his player, Mourinho did not hesitate in giving it back to him and reminded the Norwegian manager that a father's duty is to ensure that he always feeds his kids irrespective of what they do.

“Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole because I think a father you always have to feed their kids, it doesn’t matter what they do,” Mourinho said. “If you steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed. Like we say in Portuguese, `Bread is bread, cheese is cheese.’ I told Ole what I think about his comments", said Mourinho.

Even the football fans made their presence felt on social media and backed the bosses of their respective teams with some focus on Son-Heung-min as well. Here are some of the reactions.

(With AP Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)