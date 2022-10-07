'Wow!': Watch Mikel Arteta's Reaction To William Saliba Being Compared To Van Dijk

Ahead of the mega Arsenal vs Liverpool clash in the Premier League, Gunners coach Mikel Arteta was asked a question during his pre-match press conference that left him completely stunned. The 40-year-old was asked if he believes 21-year-old William Saliba can be seen in the same league as star Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Mikel Arteta surprised on Saliba-van Dijk comparisons

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has taken the Premier League by storm so far as he has been outstanding at the back. Even though the Gunners have only managed to keep three clean sheets in the Premier League so far from eight games, the 21-year-old has been their standout player in defence. While Saliba has been fantastic, comparisons to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk may still be premature considering the point at which the two are in their careers.

Despite van Dijk's struggles this season, he has been nothing short of brilliant at Anfield since his move to the club in 2018. The Dutch defender played a massive role in the 2018-19 season when Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League as he not only won the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season but also finished second in the Ballon d'Or standings, only behind seven-time winner Lionel Messi.

When Arteta was asked if Saliba can go on to emulate the staggering success that van Dijk has achieved during his time at Liverpool, the Spanish coach replied, "Wow, that’s a really big question. I am really happy with where he is at the moment. He is Saliba, he’s no one else and he needs to make his own career."

"Wow! That's a big question" 😲



"He's Saliba, he's no one else"



Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta reacts to whether William Saliba can be as good as Virgil Van Dijk 🔴 pic.twitter.com/zQ4ciCp6GH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 7, 2022

Arteta was then asked why he feels Saliba is doing so well at the moment, to which he replied, "The way he has established himself. The composure and leadership he has shown on the pitch. And then he has done it in a really natural way without any flashing lights, just being himself. He’s very quiet and at the same time very confident."