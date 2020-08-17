WSSB Vs STL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belgian Pro League Live

Waasland-Beveren will go up against Standard Liege in a Matchday 2 clash in the Belgian Pro League this week. The match will be played at the Freethiel Stadium. Both teams have managed to win their first match of the season. Waasland-Beveren are 7th in the league having won 3-1 against Kortrijk and Standard Liege are 8th in the Belgian Pro League after clinching a 1-0 win against Cercle Brugge.

The WSSB vs STL matchup will commence on Monday, August 17 at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the WSSB vs STL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our WSSB vs STL Dream11 prediction, WSSB vs STL top picks and WSSB vs STL Dream11 team.

WSSB vs STL Dream11 prediction: WSSB vs STL Dream11 team

WSSB vs STL live: WSSB vs STL top picks

Daan Heymans (Captain) Jenthe Mertens (Vice-captain) Joseph Efford Nicolas Raskin Felipe Avenatti Maxime Lestienne

WSSB vs STL live: Probable WSSB vs STL playing 11

Waasland-Beveren : Lucas Pirard, Andrija Vukcevic, Aleksandar Vukotic, Maximiliano Caufriez, Brendan Schoonbaert, Jur Schryvers, Djihad Bizimana, Alessandro Albanese, Daan Heymans, Jenthe Mertens. Joseph Efford.

: Lucas Pirard, Andrija Vukcevic, Aleksandar Vukotic, Maximiliano Caufriez, Brendan Schoonbaert, Jur Schryvers, Djihad Bizimana, Alessandro Albanese, Daan Heymans, Jenthe Mertens. Joseph Efford. Standard Liege: Arnaud Bodart, Mergim Vojvoda, Collins Fai, Konstantinos Laifis, Nicolas Gavory, Selim Amallah, Samuel Bastien, Eden Shamir, Nicolas Raskin, Felipe Avenatti, Maxime Lestienne.

WSSB vs STL Dream11 prediction

Our WSSB vs STL Dream11 prediction is that Waasland-Beveren will win this game.

Note: The WSSB vs STL Dream11 prediction and WSSB vs STL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WSSB vs STL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: Waasland-Beveren, Standard Liege/Instagram)