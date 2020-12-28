WST Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live

The A-League kicks off on Monday, December 27, 2020 with Western United set to square off against Adelaide United. The two teams look to have an impressive start to their current campaign after a dismal finish last season. Here's the WST vs ADL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, preview and other details of the match.

WST vs ADL live: WST vs ADL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: GMHBA Stadium

Date: Monday, December 27, 2020

Time: 1:35 pm IST

WST vs ADL live: WST vs ADL Dream11 prediction and preview

Western United managed to finish fifth in the A-League last season. They racked up 39 points in 26 games, with 12 victories and 11 defeats to their credit. This campaign, Western United look to narrow down closer to the top, with Sydney FC finishing with 53 points last term. On the other hand, Adelaide United finished seventh in the A-League table with 36 points in 26 games. They managed 11 victories throughout the campaign and are undefeated in the previous eight games across all competitions.

WST vs ADL Dream11 team news

Western United: Filip Kurto, Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Besart Berisha, Lachlan Wales, Steven Lustica, Connor Pain, Stefan Zinni, Ivan Vujica, Joshua Cavallo, Victor Sanchez, Tomislav Uskok, Alessandro Diamanti (C), Nicolas Milanovic, Jerry Skotadis, Ayom Majok ayom, Ryan Scott (GK), Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Brendan Hamill Max Burgess, Joshua Risdon, Sebastian Pasquali, Luke Duzel

Adelaide United: James Delianov, Michael Marrone, George Timotheou, Ryan Strain, Louis D’arrigo, Stefan Mauk (C), Tomi Juric, Noah Smith, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Mohamed Toure, Joe Caletti, Yaya Dukuly, Javi Lopez, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Pacifique Niyongabire, Ben Halloran, Kusini Yengi, Dakota Ochsenham, Jonny Yull, Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Al Hassan Toure

WST vs ADL playing 11

Goalkeeper: James Delianov

Defenders: Michael Marrone, George Timotheou, Andrew Durante, Ivan Vujica

Midfielders: Yaya Dukuly, Mohamed Toure, Joshua Cavallo

Forwards: Tomi Juric (C), Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (VC), Connor Pain

WST vs ADL match prediction and top picks

Western United: Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Connor Pain

Adelaide United: Yaya Dukuly, Tomi Juric

WST vs ADL match prediction

Adelaide United are the favourites to win the match on Monday.

Note: The WST vs ADL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The WST vs ADL playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: Adelaide United Twitter