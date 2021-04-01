WST Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live

Following a shocking defeat against Macarthur in the previous game, Western United will battle it out against Melbourne City FC in A-League. The match will be played on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here is the WST vs MLC Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

WST vs MLC live: WST vs MLC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Time: 12.05 PM IST

WST vs MLC live: WST vs MLC Dream11 prediction and preview

Western United were stunned by Macarthur after conceding twice in the first half despite bagging the lead early. Dylan Pierias bagged the lead in the 8th minute for Western United, only for Matt Derbyshire and Markel Susaeta to score a goal each to turn around the tie for Macarthur. Western United languish at the 12th spot in the A-League standings with 14 points after 11 games. They have three defeats and two victories in their previous five league games.

— Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) April 1, 2021

On the other hand, Melbourne City produced a thrilling performance against Western Sydney Wanderers to win the tie 4-1. Craig Noone bagged a brace, apart from a goal each from Andrew Nabbout and Jamie Maclaren. Meanwhile, Bernie Ibini-Isei scored the only goal for Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Melbourne City FC sit third in A-League with 24 points in 12 games and are on a five-game winning streak.

WST vs MLC Dream11 team news

Joshua Risdon remains the only major absentee for Western United ahead of the Melbourne City clash. Meanwhile, the club have decided to call up Brendan Hamill and Kaine Sheppard for the game on Thursday. Melbourne City have reported no major injuries, except for Aiden O'Neill's back issues, thus forcing him out on the sidelines. Nuno Reis marks his return from injury, while Stefan Colakovski has been promoted to the first team.

WST vs MLC playing 11

Goalkeeper: Tom Glover

Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson, Tomoki Imai, Curtis Good, Andrew Durante

Midfielders: Craige Noone, Alessandro Diamanti, Victor Sanchez

Forwards: Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout, Kaine Sheppard

WST vs MLC Dream11 team top picks

Western United: Alessandro Diamanti, Victor Sanchez (vc)

Melbourne City: Jamie Maclaren (c), Andrew Nabbout

WST vs MLC match prediction

Melbourne City are the favourites to win the clash 3-1 against Western United.

Note: The WST vs MLC match prediction is based on our own analysis. The WST vs MLC playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee 100% accuracy in your game.

Image courtesy: Melbourne City Twitter