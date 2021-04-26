WST Vs NJ Dream11: Western United Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction And Team News

Western United are set to square off against Newcastle Jets in their upcoming A-League clash on Monday, The Australian domestic league clash is set to take place on April 26 at the AAMI Park with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WST vs NJ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.



WST vs NJ Match Preview

Western United will head into the match brimming with confidence having remained unbeaten in their recent outings. After registering a narrow 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners, the hosts went on to register a 1-1 draw against Wellington Pheonix in their latest match. Currently slotted eighth on the league table, the hosts have collected seven wins from 16 games while registering three draws and six losses this season. With 24 points against their name, Western United will fancy their chances of making it into the top six and will aim to pocket three crucial points against Newcastle Jets.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, have been the least impressive side in the ongoing season with the visitors collecting only three wins from 18 games this season. Currently slotted last on the A-League table, the Jets have pocketed only 14 points this season while playing out four draws and suffering from 11 losses so far. Winless in their last nine matches, the Jets will have an uphill task in trying to snatch points away from Western United while as they look to move away from the last spot on Monday.

WST vs NJ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- R. O'Donovan or C. Pain

Vice-Captain- B. Berisha or S. Ugarkovic

WST vs NJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –J. Duncan

Defenders – A. Durante, C. O'Toole, T. Imal, N. Toper-Stanley

Midfielders –C. Pain, S. Ugarkovic, D. Pierias, A. Thurgate

Strikers – B. Berisha, R. O'Donovan

WST vs NJ Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Western United to register a comfortable win over Newcastle Jets on Monday.

Prediction- Western United 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Note: The above WST vs NJ Dream11 prediction, WST vs NJ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WST vs NJ Dream11 Team and WST vs NJ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.