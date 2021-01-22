WST Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-league Match Preview

Western United are set to play hosts to Perth Glory who will play their second match of the ongoing A-league on Saturday. the match is scheduled to be played on January 23, 2021, at the GMHBA Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 11:35 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WST vs PG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other match details of this A-league clash.

Our goals against the Glory last season ⚽️🔥



🎟️ Click through and enter the code 19RISDON to bring a mate for free to Saturday's game! #RiseUp #WUFC — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) January 20, 2021

Western United did not start the A-league campaign as they would have wanted with the hosts still without a win in the tournament. From their two matches, Mark Rudan's men have gone out to lose their season opener against Adelaide United with their latest A-league outing ending in a narrow 2-1 loss to Melbourne City FC. Their opponents are still to play their second match and will be looking for some consistency with the Saturday morning clash being Western United's best chance to register this season's first win.

Also Read Jurgen Klopp Dejected As Premier League Winners Liverpool Suffer Upset Loss To Burnley

Perth Glory, on the other hand, will aim to make it two wins out of two on Saturday as they take on Western United.

WST vs PG Playing 11

Western United - Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Tomislav Uskok, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez, Dylan Pierias; Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha, Iker Guarrotxena

Also Read Ronald Koeman FIRES Barca Players For Two Missed Penalties Despite Spanish Cup Progression

Perth Glory - Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh

WST vs PG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Filip Kurto

Defenders- Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Aaron Calver, Dane Ingham, Tomislav Uskok

Midfielders- Neil Kilkenny, Alessandro Diamanti, Declan Hughes, Connor Pain

Strikers- Nicholas D'Agostino, Besart Berisha

Also Read Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Man City Star Could Miss Liverpool Game With Hamstring Tear

WST vs PG Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Besart Berisha or Nicholas D'Agostino

Vice-Captain- Alessandro Diamanti or Neil Kilkenny

WST vs PG Match Prediction

Perth Glory started off the A-league season well and scored five goals in their first match. They boast of a formidable squad and will look to exploit Western United's poor defence as they look to continue building on their winning momentum. The Saturday clash of both the teams in the A-league is expected to be a close contest with both the teams looking to play at their best and aim for three crucial points. We predict a comfortable victory for Perth Glory as they look to win this game with great ease.

Also Read Paul Pogba's Consistent Form Comes After Darren Fletcher's Coaching Influence

Prediction: Western United 0-3 Perth Glory

Note: The above WST vs PG Dream11 prediction, WST vs PG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WST vs PG Dream11 Team and WST vs PG playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.