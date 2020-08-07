WST Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Live

Western United FC will square off against Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the Hyundai A-League after an embarrassing defeat against Newcastle Jets. The match will be played on Friday, August 7. Here is our WST vs SYW Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview and WST vs SYW Dream11 team.

WST vs SYW live: WST vs SYW Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Date: Friday, August 7, 2020

Time: 3 pm IST

WST vs SYW live: WST vs SYW Dream11 prediction and preview

Our goals against the Wanderers this season ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Tune in Friday night on Fox Sports, Kayo, or the MyFootball Live app. #WUNvWSW #PlayOn pic.twitter.com/FyLVvrmdI1 — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) August 5, 2020

Western United FC occupy the eighth spot on the A-League table, having bagged 30 points in 22 games. Western United come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle Jets in the previous game. On the other hand, Western Sydney Wanderers FC have also bagged the same number of points but have played two games more than Western United FC. Western Sydney Wanderers suffered a 3-1 defeat in the previous game against Perth Glory.

WST vs SYW Dream11 prediction: WST vs SYW Dream11 team news, full squads

Western United FC: Filip Kurto, James Delianov, Tomoki Imai, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Tomislav Uskok, Oskar Dillon, Valentino Yuel, Panagiotis Kone, Steven Lustica, Dario Jertec, Ivan Vujica, Max Burgess, Joshua Cavallo, Sebastian Pasquali, Thiel Iradukunda, Luke Duzel, Jerry Skotadis, Ryan Scott, Dylan Pierias, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Besart Berisha, Alessandro Diamanti

Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetovic, Nick Suman, Oliver Kalac, Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Daniel Wilmering, Noah Pagden, Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Mohamed Adam, Mohamed Al-Taay, Radoslaw Majewski, Dylan McGowan, Bruce Kamau, Keanu Baccus, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicholas Sullivan, Fabian Monge, Dean Pelekanos, Ali Auglah, Mitchell Duke, Jordan O’Doherty, Nicolai Müller, Simon Cox, Kosta Grozos, Kwame Yeboah, Jarrod Carluccio, Jake Trew

WST vs SYW Dream11 prediction: WST vs SYW Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Nick Suman

Defenders: Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Noah Pagden, Mohamed Al-Taay

Midfielders: Alessandro Diamanti, Steven Lustica, Keanu Baccus

Forwards: Besart Berisha, Max Burgess, Mitchell Duke

WST vs SYW live: WST vs SYW Dream11 prediction and top picks

Western United FC: Steven Lustica, Besart Berisha

Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Keanu Baccus, Mitchell Duke

WST vs SYW match prediction

Western United FC are the favourites in this game.

Note: The WST vs SYW Dream11 match prediction is based on our own analysis. The WST vs SYW Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Western United Twitter