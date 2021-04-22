WST Vs WEL Dream11: Western United Vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction And Team News

Western United FC take on Wellington Phoenix in their upcoming A-League clash on Thursday. The Australian domestic league clash is all set to be played on April 22 at the University of Tasmania Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at WST vs WEL Dream11 team, playing 11, top picks alongside other details of this match.

WST vs WEL Match Preview

Western United will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as the hosts have recorded three wins in their last five games with their last match ending in a narrow 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners. The win over second-ranked Mariners propelled the hosts up to the eighth spot in the A-League standings. Western United will take the field on Thursday looking to break into the top 6 of the A-League but will also be wary of any slips as Wellington Pheonix are breathing down their necks waiting to capitalize on any lost opportunity and move higher up the table.

Wellington Phoenix on the other hand will are currently the ninth-ranked team on the A-League standings as the visitors have collected 21 points from 17 games while recording 6 wins, three draws, and eight losses. Heading into the match following a two-match winning run, Wellington Phoenix find themselves trailing their Thursday night opponents by two points. They will fancy their chances of a win over Western United but will start the match with caution as they aim to stop Western United from collecting points on Thursday.

WST vs WEL Playing 11

Western United - Ryan Scott, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica, Andrew Durante, Victor Sanchez, Tomislav Uskok, Steven Lustica, Alessandro Diamanti, Connor Pain, Tomoki Imai, Besart Berisha

Wellington Phoenix - Oliver Sail, Louis Fenton, James McGarry, Tim Payne, Steven Taylor, Reno Piscopo, Alex Rufer, Ulises Davila, Clayton Lewis, David Ball, Tomer Hemed

WST vs WEL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Besart Berisha or David Ball

Vice-Captain- Tomer Hemed or Alessandro Diamanti

WST vs WEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Oliver Sail

Defenders – Tomislav Uskok, Tim Payne, Andrew Durante, Louis Fenton

Midfielders – Victor Sanchez, Ulises Davila, Alessandro Diamanti

Strikers – David Ball, Besart Berisha, Tomer Hemed

WST vs WEL Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are expected to cancel each other out as we predict a draw as the result of this game.

Prediction- Western United 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

Note: The above WST vs WEL Dream11 prediction, WST vs WEL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WST vs WEL Dream11 Team and WST vs WEL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.