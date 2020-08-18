WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Cesaro And Sheamus Send David Silva A Special Message

Man City legend David Silva's 10-year stay at the Etihad Stadium came to an end after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final on Saturday. Tributes have since flown in for the Spaniard who will join Real Sociedad ahead of next season. Man City will commemorate David Silva's legacy at the club and have commissioned a statue for the playmaker outside the Etihad stadium.

WWE superstars join in to pay tribute to Man City legend David Silva

In a video shared by the Premier League giants on Twitter, WWE superstars Kofi Kingston, Cesaro and Sheamus paid a rich tribute to David Silva, who called time on his stay in England. Former WWE world champion Kofi Kingston said that he has a lot of respect for the 34-year-old, and added that everyone is going to miss him as he returns to Spain. Kingston was joined by WWE SmackDown Tag Team champ Cesaro, who added that he has been a huge fan of the Man City legend.

Cesaro also poked fun at David Silva's haircut and believes that he should chop it off again. Fellow WWE superstar Sheamus, an outspoken Liverpool fan, also had some kind words for the Man City icon and added that he was an amazing player in the Premier League. Sheamus wished the 34-year-old the very best and congratulated him for everything he achieved in England. In his 10-year stint with Man City, the Spaniard lifted four Premier League titles, two FA Cup titles and five Carabao Cups.

David Silva statue: Man City legend joins Real Sociedad, controversially snubs Lazio

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| We are delighted to announce the signing of @21lva. The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022.#WelcomeDavid #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/PtqIkt4nJR — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 17, 2020

On Tuesday, Real Sociedad surprisingly announced the signing of David Silva on a free transfer after reports had linked the Spanish midfielder with a move to Lazio. The former Man City midfielder signed a two-year contract with the LaLiga outfit, returning to Spanish football ten years after leaving Valencia. Silva's transfer to Real Sociedad left Lazio fuming, who according to Sky in Italy, had offered the 34-year-old a three-year deal worth €10m (£9m) a year. Lazio subsequently released a terse statement with sporting director Igli Tare quoting that while he has immense respect for the 34-year-old as a player, he does not respect Silva as a man.

(Image Courtesy: Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, David Silva Instagram)