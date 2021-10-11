Last Updated:

WWE Star Sheamus Brutally Mocks Cristiano Ronaldo, Says 'He Wouldn't Last 5 Minutes'

WWE star Sheamus was asked if Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in history. He replied by saying that Ronaldo is not the greatest player.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Four times WWE World Champion Sheamus expressed his feelings on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United in the summer by saying that the Portuguese superstar, despite being a world-class player, is not one of the best players ever to play the game.

Lionel Messi and Ronaldo are regarded as two of the best footballers ever to play the game, but Sheamus clearly feels otherwise. Sheamus spoke to BT Sport about Ronaldo. 

In a video uploaded by WWE on BT Sport’s official Twitter account, Sheamus said,

"Is Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not, he’s not. But he’s definitely a world-class player and one of the best that’s been in the last decade. But even if he scores a penalty he’s all about the camera mate, you know what I mean? Shirt off, ‘Where’s the camera?’ Even if he scores a penalty. I’m not knocking the guy or hating on him, but he knows exactly what he is doing."

Sheamus is a big-time Liverpool fan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sheamus also put his opinion out on the thought of Ronaldo making a transition into wrestling and said,

"He wouldn’t last five seconds in the ring. He’s too soft, he’s too soft bro. Those players that go down when the wind blows or a blade of grass hits their shin, wouldn’t last two minutes. I mean he’s got the showmanship but nothing else. He’s got no physicality, that’s what I mean."

Sheamus is a proud Liverpool fan and hence, his comments do not come as a surprise. While it would be speculative to say that he was trying to be biased, the jury is certainly out. The WWE superstar recently underwent nose surgery, and is highly anticipated to return to action soon. During his last WWE appearance at the United States Championship, Sheamus was given a shot at the title after losing at Extreme Rules previously.

However, he went on to lose the match against Damian Priest after being thrown through a table. He has been one of the most consistent pro-wrestlers around in WWE since the COVID pandemic’s first wave in 2020.

