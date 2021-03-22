Xabi Alonso Rumoured To Be Next Monchengladbach Head Coach Following Rose's Departure

Former Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso is rumored to be the next Borussia Mönchengladbach coach with the Spaniard set to replace Marco Rose who will be the head coach of Borussia Dortmund next season. According to Bild, the former Real Madrid midfielder is now set to take the next step as a manager with Borussia Mönchengladbach set to be his first job at the professional level.

The 39-year-old retired from professional football at the end of the 2016-17 campaign while finishing his career with German giants Bayern Munich. Having featured for big teams like Real Madrid and Liverpool, former Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso had soon announced his plan to get into managing and expressed his desire of becoming a manager someday.

Since his retirement, Alonso has been busy completing all the batches in order to be qualified and get all the licenses to coach a football team. He landed his first job in August 2018 when he was announced as the coach of Real Madrid B. Coaching the team at Castilla for over a year, the 2010 World Cup winner led the Real Madrid U-13 academy team to a league title in his first season as a manager. Xabi Alonso's ability to lead the young Real Madrid team through an undefeated season led to the former Spanish midfielder getting a lot of praise from Spanish media.

Leaving the Real Madrid youth side next year, Xabi went on to join the coaching ranks of his youth club, Real Sociedad. He was named the new head coach of Real Sociedad's B-team in July 2019 and has been with them since then. Under his management, the Real Sociedad B team has been playing their football in Segunda División B of the Spanish football tier system.

Xabi Alonso record with Real Sociedad B

Currently, on the top of the table, Xabi Alonso's men are at the top of Group A having won 11 matches from 19 games while losing four and drawing the same number of matches in the league so far. With 37 points to their name, Real Sociedad B are level on points with SD Amorebira and only positioned above them due to a superior goal difference record. They will be eying to secure a promotion at the end of this season.

Alonso 's rumoured new team, Borussia Monchengladbach are currently slotted 10th in the Bundesliga. Despite a fantastic start to the season, Die Fohlen have faltered midway after the news of currently manage Marco Rose joining Dortmund broke out. With 12 matches to go, The German outfit will be hopeful of finishing their Bundesliga campaign in the top half of the table under a new manager.