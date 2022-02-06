Xavi Faces Heated Questions About Dembele As Frenchman's Contract Issues Remain Unresolved

Barcelona coach Xavi faced some extremely difficult questions from the media after the club failed to resolve the precarious contract situation of Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman's contract expires in the summer and he has not yet signed a new deal with the club.

In fact, several reports suggested that Dembele had been asked to leave the club before January 31. However, with the 24-year old still at the club, the Spanish coach has decided to feature him in the squad for the game against Atletico Madrid.

Xavi faces difficult questions about Ousmane Dembele's contract

While speaking to reporters at his pre-match press conference about Ousmane Dembele's contract, Xavi said, "We haven’t found a solution for Ousmane Dembele. Circumstances have changed, he has a contract. He’s a player of Barca and we have decided he’s part of the squad list. We have to use him. He can help us. He’s been a good professional whether he’s been involved or not. So that’s the club’s decision. We will use him when I think he can be useful. He’s part of the team."

🎙 The best of what Xavi had to say ahead of today's #BarçaAtleti clash pic.twitter.com/firOgvn48I — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 6, 2022

On being asked what was the strategy the club used to settle Dembele's contract standoff issues, the Barcelona legend replied, "We tried to find a solution. I understand the club’s position and Dembele’s. I know the fans are not happy with the player. We have to think what is the best for the club. He’s a player with a contract. He can help us and that’s all. It doesn’t matter if we made mistakes or not. We have decided now together. We are all united. We are a team. A family. We have to make decisions. A month ago we decided something but now things have changed and we think that’s best for the club and the team. I will use him when I think we need him."

However, the questions were not done there as Xavi was asked a pressing question about the club potentially losing authority by playing Dembele in the team. In response, the 42-year old said, "I think we took good decisions, trying to benefit the club, taking into account the circumstances. We wanted to extend his contract. I will understand Barca fans but we need to think about the team. We need all our fans and also they have to support Dembele if he plays. I understand people will be angry but the most important thing is the group. He is training well, he is a good professional and he’s one more player."

Image: Instagram@Barcelona, AP