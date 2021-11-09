Xavi Hernandez Officially Unveiled As Barcelona's Manager | WATCH

Xavi Hernandez finally returns to Barcelona to start yet another journey with the club but this time as the manager. The former midfielder on Tuesday was unveiled as the new Barcelona manager after Ronald Koeman was shown the door following Barcelona's poor start to the season. The Xavi Hernandez unveiling as Barcelona manager was done in front of the fans present inside the stadium as they welcomed the club legend.

Xavi Hernanadez becomes Barcelona manager

Xavi Hernandez was able to join Barcelona after the Catalan giants paid his release clause to Qatari club Al-Sadd. The 41-year-old signed a contract with Barcelona that will run until June 2024. During the unveiling ceremony, Xavi waved back and sent kisses to the crowd after entering the field alongside president Joan Laporta. He said, “I am very excited, We are the best club in the world and we will work hard to be successful. Barça can't be satisfied with draws or losses. We have to win every match."

Monday was Xavi Day at Camp Nou! pic.twitter.com/qfhsjUsIn0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2021

While addressing the crowd, Xavi said, "We need you, especially during the bad moments. We are in a difficult situation as a club. We need you more than ever.” Earlier while speaking to the Barcelona website, Xavi had said that despite the club going through a difficult time he is prepared and it's a dream come true to manage the team he has played for.

Xavi comes into the Barcelona manager post on the back of some impressive resume with Qatari club Al-Sadd. After leaving Barcelona, the midfielder played out the final years of his career at Al-Sadd in Qatar, after which he became the team coach. As coach of the Qatari team, he won the Qatari Super Cup and also led the team to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League. In total, he coached the team to seven different trophies, three of them in 2021.

Xavi Hernandez stats

Xavi made his first-team debut for Barcelona in 1998 and immediately became a vital part of the starting XI. It was under Pep Guardiola that Xavi was regarded as one of the greatest players ever to grace the game. After Carles Puyol's retirement, he took over the captaincy role of the club, and eventually departed the club in 2015.

Talking about Xavi Hernandez's statistics, the decorated player who made 767 appearances for the senior team was a record until he was surpassed recently by Leo Messi (778). In his 17 years in the first team (1998 to 2015), he won 25 major trophies which included 8 La Liga trophies, 4 Champions League, 3 Copa Del Ray, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups and 6 Spanish Super Cups.