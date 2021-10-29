Xavi Hernandez Still 'focused On' Al-Sadd Tenure Amid Barcelona Offer Rumours

FC Barcelona are reportedly planning to bring their former midfielder Xavi Hernandez on board as the new manager after parting ways with Ronald Koeman owing to poor results. On Thursday, the Spanish club decided to terminate Koeman's services with immediate effect 14 months after his appointment as the Barcelona head coach.

Xavi Hernandez currently serves as the manager of the Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd, and when asked about accepting Barca's coaching offer recently, the ex-Spanish footballer played it safely by saying that he is currently focusing on the task at hand, i.e. to serve Al Sadd.

Xavi Hernandez still 'focused' on Al Sadd tenure

“I am currently focused on my work with Al Sadd, and I cannot talk about anything else", said Xavi Hernandez while speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the team's upcoming match against Al-Ahli in Round 8 of the QNB Stars League.

- We cannot relax, we hope to continue unbeaten at the top

- I am focused on my work with Al-Sadd and I won't talk about anything else



Xavi Hernández records

As Xavi Hernandez is reportedly set to return back to Camp Nou, here's all you need to know about his records as a player with Barcelona and as a team manager with Al Sadd.

After coming up through Barcelona’s junior academy, Xavi made 767 appearances for Barcelona, before moving to Al Sadd where he finished his career as a player. However, he stepped up to become the manager of the club in July 2019 and found success in the new role. Since 2019, Al Sadd has played a total of 89 matches under the mentorship of Xavi, out of which they have won 61 matches. Whereas, the Qatari club have faced defeats in 16 matches, and the rest 12 have ended in draws.

Adding to the endeavours achieved by Xavi as the manager of Al-Sadd, the club has picked up as many as seven different titles under Xavi. The team first won the Qatari Super Cup during the 2018-19 season, before earning the Qatari Stars Cup title, Qatari Cup title, and the Qatari League Cup title in the 2019-20 season. In the 2020-21 season, the team went on to pick their second Qatari cup and Qatari League Cup, which takes the total tally of cups under Xavi to a staggering no. of seven titles in just 2.33 years.

In the 2021-22 season, Al-Sadd has played seven matches under Xavi in the Qatar Stars League and has won all their matches. Xavi has a staggering average of 2.19 points per match for the club. His current contract as the manager of Al-Sadd expires on June 30, 2023, which may come to an end much before, looking at the current scenario with Barcelona.

