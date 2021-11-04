Xavi On Coaching Barcelona: 'Looking Forward To Returning Home, Hope It Happens'

Last week the Barcelona board decided to sack Ronald Koeman on Thursday after their loss 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano. There was a lot of speculation as to who would take over as the new Barcelona manager but former Spain and Barca star Xavi Hernandez was and is the favourite. Barcelona president Joan Laporta addressed the Xavi rumours and said Xavi will coach Barcelona 'one day' and did not divulge when exactly that would happen. There was a delegation from the Catalonian club that travelled to Qatar to try and negotiate with Xavi's current club Al Sadd SC.

During his time at Al Sadd, Xavi has won as many as seven titles including two Qatari Cup titles, two Qatari League Cup titles, and three Qatari Stars Cup titles. However, Xavi has expressed his desire to join his former club and said that he is 'positive' that current negotiations between the two clubs will go well. He also said that he is excited to head back 'home' and said he hopes the deal goes through.

"I've been talking to Barca for days, it's done," Xavi said in a press conference after Al Sadd drew Al-Duhail 3-3 in a Qatar Stars League match as quoted by Goal.com. "But now it depends on the conversations between clubs, they need to reach an agreement. Barca is coming to talk, we are all eager and excited. We'll see if it ends up being done. I really want to go home. I hope it happens. I have a contract and now the clubs have to negotiate. They already know my position."

Laporta on the sacking of Koeman

Earlier, speaking at a press conference Laporta said via barcelona.com, "The situation was unsustainable. I think we were sliding dangerously and could have slipped out of contention for everything. I hope this change will serve as motivation to readdress the situation and get the team winning again. Perhaps we have moved a bit too far away from our style and now we need to recover our essence." He continued, “That style is genuine and irreplaceable. Meanwhile, the league is still wide open. All of the titles are still possible. There are no such things as transition years at Barça."

Image: AP/@ALSaddSC/Twitter