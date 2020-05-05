Xavi Reveals Big Offer From Barcelona To Replace Ernesto Valverde As Manager

Barcelona legend Xavi has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou to manage the defending LaLiga champions for the past one year. The Spaniard came close to succeeding Ernesto Valverde as the next Barcelona coach, but Barcelona turned their attentions to Quique Setien instead. Despite no reports of Setien leaving Barcelona any time soon, Xavi has been frequently linked with a return to his former club as the next Barcelona coach. Xavi recently spoke about the offer he received to replace Valverde at Camp Nou.

Xavi as Barcelona coach? Spaniard was offered the role after Ernesto Valverde's sacking

Xavi spoke to former Barcelona teammate Samuel Eto’o on the newly launched Instagram account of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The current Al Sadd manager revealed that he had conversations with Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau, who offered him a big contract for the role of Barcelona coach.

However, the Spaniard felt it wasn’t the right moment to join Barcelona. Xavi asserted that he lacked experience as a manager, and a bit more experience would work in his favour if he were to join the club as manager. He stated that coaching Barcelona is his dream and he sees himself on the sidelines at Camp Nou in the near future.

Xavi as Barcelona coach? Al Sadd manager speaks on Lionel Messi

Xavi was also quizzed about Barcelona captain Lionel Messi’s current situation at the club. The 2010 World Cup winner revealed that Messi still has five to seven years to play at the top level. He revealed that the Argentina skipper takes good care of himself, both on and off the field, assuring that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will play the 2022 World Cup that is set to be hosted in Qatar.

