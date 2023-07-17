Xavi Simons Exits PSV Eindhoven Leaves For PSG Return But Man United Want Him On Loan

Ligue 1 giants and French football club Paris Saint Germaine were a part of the headlines for a long time when legendary footballer and world cup winning captain Lionel Messi made his exit from the club. Messi was part of PSG for almost two years, however, he later decided to part ways and now has joined, MLS club Inter Miami owned by veteran football player David Beckham.

3 things you need to know

After Messi's exit, there is a buzz that PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is also very eager to leave the club

PSG recently won Ligue 1 recently won their record 11th tournament title

The club once again gained headlines after their players expressed disappointment over a remark made by Mbappe on another club

PSG is all set to sign a former player from PSV

(Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons while taking a shot in the training session / Image: AP)

After the exit of Lionel Messi and a few others also set to leave the club, PSG is all set to sign its former player Xavi Simons from the Dutch club Philips Sport Vereniging (PSV). Simons played for the Ligue 1 giants from 2021-2023 in a total of seven whereas went for a one-year contract to play for his home club. The Dutch midfielder has hit a total of 22 goals in 59 club appearances.

Paris Saint Germaine to lend Simons to Manchester United

As per a report by L'Equipe Paris Saint Germaine could immediately sign Xavi Simons and lend him to German football club RB Leipzig. However, as per some fresh reports, Manchester United are also in the race to secure a loan for the Dutch midfielder this summer. United manager Erik ten Hag feels that Simons will be a quality addition to the team after he hit 19 goals and nine assists in the Eredivisie last season.

If we get to Manchester United, Erik ten Hag wants to improve the team's squad with some new signings. The EPL club has already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea whereas are very close to signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.