Xavi Tells Pique His Services Not Needed At Barca Over 'unprofessional Conduct Off Pitch'

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly told star centre-back, Gerard Pique, that his services are no longer required at the club due to his "unprofessional conduct off the pitch". Other than his conduct, the Spanish coach is also believed to be unhappy with the number of business interests the 35-year-old is managing alongside his role at the Catalan giants.

According to a report by Diario Sport, Xavi does not question Gerard Pique's defensive abilities but does have doubts over the centre-back's physical concerns and "unprofessional conduct off the pitch". The report states that Pique is not completely focused on his footballing duties due to his several businesses and off-pitch controversies.

However, in another conversation with Sport, Pique is believed to have issued a challenge to Barcelona president Joan Laporta that he would start even if the club were to bring in the best centre-back in the world. "Go ahead. Bring in the best centre back in the world. He will be a substitute. I’ll start," said the former La Masia student in a conversation as quoted by Sport. The Spanish defender had also reportedly told Xavi in another conversation that he would train harder to be in better shape before the new season begins.

Pique has been one of the most influential players at Barcelona

Since returning to Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008, Gerard Pique has established himself as one of the most potent players for over a decade now. The 35-year-old has won three UEFA Champions Leagues, eight La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Rey trophies, amongst several others. Moreover, he has also scored 53 goals despite being a centre-half.

Despite being such a critical player to Barcelona over the years, it remains to be seen if the Spaniard would actually leave the club, with reports having emerged that his services are no longer required now. If Pique, whose contract expires in 2024, were to leave the Camp Nou, the Catalan giants would need to pay him a whopping €40 million that the club already owes him due to deferred payments.