Yarmolenko Scores An 89th-minute Goal From A Counter To Seal Victory Vs Chelsea: Watch

Frank Lampard's Chelsea suffered a setback in their Premier League campaign this season after being defeated by West Ham United at the London Stadium. Andriy Yarmolenko scored just before the final whistle in the 89th minute to win an all-important three points at home, after a floppy defensive display by Chelsea players at the back, inviting harsh criticism from the manager in the post-match interview.

West Ham winner by Yarmolenko: Willian bags the lead

Wearing a fresh new kit, Chelsea bagged the lead in the game after Willian converted from the spot in the 42nd minute. The Blues were awarded a free-kick after Christian Pulisic was brought down inside the penalty area. It seemed Chelsea would have an advantage going into the half-time break. However, Tomas Soucek scored the equaliser for West Ham United from a corner kick just before the half-time whistle.

West Ham winner by Yarmolenko in the 89th minute

Ice in his veins ❄️ pic.twitter.com/TFUusEb9gF — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 1, 2020

In the second half, West Ham took the lead with Michael Antonio scoring from a close-range finish. However, Willian restored parity in the 71st minute, scoring a sensational free-kick, marking a brace in the game. Interestingly, Willian is now the first player to score a Premier League goal in every month of the year. The game was all set to end in a draw with the two sides appearing to share points. However, Yarmolenko struck the third goal for West Ham in the dying minutes to win the game for the Hammers.

West Ham winner by Yarmolenko, Chelsea defence invites criticism from Lampard

In the 89th minute, Michael Antonio laid on a sublime pass for Yarmolenko, who was through on goal with only Antonio Rudiger guarding the backline. Yarmolenko went on to score with a strike in the left-bottom corner after deceiving Rudiger. Yarmolenko's counter-attack goal forced Chelsea to stay put in fourth place in the Premier League standings.

West Ham winner by Yarmolenko: Premier League standings update

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Frank Lampard claimed that his side failed to capitalise on their chances, which cost them the game. He advised the players to maintain composure during critical moments of the game. Chelsea had the opportunity to move up the third spot in the Premier League after Leicester City's defeat against Everton. Chelsea occupy the fourth spot on the Premier League table with 54 points and will next play Watford on Saturday (Sunday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP