Yaya Toure Extends Support To Under-fire WHO Amidst Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Yaya Toure was one of Manchester City's most influential stars after he came in from LaLiga giants Barcelona in 2010.The four-time African footballer of the Year award winner left Man City for Olympiacos in 2018 and then moved to Chinese Super League side Qingdao Huanghai last year. Yaya Toure is known for his philanthropic activities, having helped out many charities in Africa and in the UK, while playing for Man City.

Throwback to Man City star Yaya Toure's goal against Man United in 2011

I am supporting @WHO to show how I am staying #HealthyAtHome to help fight CoVid-19.



Let’s be #Active, eat healthy & protect our mental health. Stay strong, safe & healthy.



How are you staying #HealthyAtHome? #StayHome 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/paxgoR87AW — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 15, 2020

Yaya Toure Tweets in support of WHO, advocates the importance of staying indoors

Yaya Toure made more than 100 appearances for Ivory Coast. The iconic midfielder helped Man City lift their first Premier League title after a gap of 44 years. Currently living in China, Yaya Toure has been vocal about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country. The former Barcelona man tweeted in support of WHO and urged citizens to remain indoors until the coronavirus pandemic blows over. Yaya Toure also tweeted in support of NHS workers, who are on the frontline in the war against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Former Man City star warns against the consequences of spreading false information amid coronavirus pandemic

