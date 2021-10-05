Yaya Toure Offers To Help Barcelona After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Here's Why

All is not well within the Barcelona camp with head coach Ronald Koeman under serious pressure following a not so good start to this years LaLiga campaign. With major stars including Lionel Messi departing the club during the summer, the club has failed to perform and following the defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday, the LaLiga giants have slipped to the 9th position on the points table. With the team in desperate need of a turnaround, a former midfielder from the club has decided to offer his service to the club.

Yaya Toure offers to help Barcelona

Ex-Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has offered to help his former club in a series of tweets posted by him after the Catalan club's defeat to Athletico Madrid. Yaya Toure in his tweet wrote, "My time at Barcelona was one of the best memories of my playing career. The club has decided to trust me when I was still a young player, yet to establish myself in the top leagues. I will forever be grateful to the club for what they have done for me."

He further wrote, "It may be a difficult time for the club but my belief for Barcelona is strong. I will always be available for the club should they need me anytime as my heart is forever with the club, the people and the fans." Yaya Toure Barcelona stint saw him winning the Champions League under Pep Guardiola in 2010. The former midfielder called time on his playing career last year and is currently an assistant coach of Russian club Akhmat Grozny and is doing his UEFA coaching badges.

Barcelona La Liga Standings

Talking about the current standing on the LaLiga points table Real Madrid along with Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are currently level on points on the LaLiga standings. However, all three teams are separated by goal difference with Real Madrid leading the race (+12), Atletico has a goal difference of + 5, while Real Sociedad has a goal difference of +4. Barcelona is five points behind the top three leaders and will want to climb the points table once the team returns back to the field.

(Image: AP)