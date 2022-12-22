Year In Review: 12 Best Sporting Moments Of 2022 Including Lionel Messi Lifting World Cup

Argentina, on Sunday, defeated France by 4-2 in the penalty shootouts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final and provided a major moment before the conclusion of this year’s sporting calendar. From Lionel Messi’s feat to win the World Cup 2022 for Argentina to tennis legend Roger Federer announcing his retirement, 2022 witnessed several notable moments in the sporting world. With a little over a week left for the year to conclude, here’s a look at the 10 biggest sporting events of 2022.

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 title victory

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar to pick their third title at the marquee football event. It was the first-ever World Cup trophy win for the 35-year-old Messi, who proved that he is among the greats of the game now. Messi scored seven goals in total during the tournament and won the Golden Ball award as the best player.

Jos Buttler leads England to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 title

England claimed their second title at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia by defeating Pakistan in their title. Ben Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs in the summit clash and led England to an impressive victory against Pakistan. England defeated Rohit Sharma-led India by 10 runs in the semi-final to advance into the final.

Roger Federer bids adieu to professional tennis

Roger Federer announcing his retirement from professional tennis in 2022 was one of the major sporting moments of 2022. While the tennis legend made his last appearance on tour during Wimbledon 2021, he was expected to make a full comeback in the latter half of 2022. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion shocked the tennis world by announcing that he will retire from professional tennis after the Laver Cup 2022.

Roger Federer - Rafael Nadal duo provides a treat to the tennis world at Laver Cup

Federer teamed up with his long-time rival and close friend Rafael Nadal for the final match of his professional career. While the duo lost the match against Team World, they provided several wholesome moments during the course of the match. Both players were seen sobbing uncontrollably after Federer played the last game of his career. Earlier in the year, Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open to take his tally of Grand Slam titles to 22.

Captain Hardik Pandya’s rise during IPL 2022

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was appointed as the captain of the new Gujarat Titans franchise in their debut season at the Indian Premier League in 2022. Pandya led the team from the front and went on to win the IPL 2022 trophy with the team. This led to Pandya getting appointed as India’s T20I captain in two series against Ireland and New Zealand.

Silver medal for India in Hockey at Commonwealth Games 2022

The India men’s hockey team returned with a silver medal from the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham after losing to Australia in the final. This was the second milestone performance for the Indian men’s team in a year, following their feat to win the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Meanwhile, the India women’s hockey team returned with a bronze medal finish at CWG 2022 after losing to New Zealand in the penalty shootout.

Max Verstappen dominates F1 2022 season to become a two-time World Champion

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen smashed several F1 records during the 2022 season and claimed his second World Championship title. Defending the 2021 drivers title, the Dutchman returned with 15 wins in total, alongside two other podium finishes to earn a total of 454 points. Red Bull won their first constructors title in several years, after finishing over 200 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari.

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra scripts several firsts in 2022

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist in Javelin Throw, Neeraj Chopra had another phenomenal year in 2022. He won a silver medal at the World Athletic Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon to become India’s second World Championship medal winner after Anju Bobby George’s bronze medal in the long jump in 2003. Chopra also became the first male athlete from India to win the prestigious Diamond League title.

Leon Edwards shocks the MMA world by ending Kamaru Usman’s UFC-winning run

The MMA world witnessed several shocking results in 2022 including the end of Kamaru Usman’s run of 15 consecutive wins. Usman went on to lose the UFC welterweight championships to long-time rival Leon Edwards. Edwards won the fight with a fifth-round TKO after firing a brutal head kick on Usman.

Dream year for 19-year-old tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz had a dream year in 2022 as he finished the year as the World No. 1 after winning his maiden Grand Slam title. Alcaraz won the US Open 2022 by defeating Casper Ruud in the final. At the age of just 19 years and four months, the Spaniard became the youngest player to achieve the ATP men's singles world number one ranking.

Rafael Nadal surpasses Federer & Djokovic to become leading Grand Slam winner

2022 started on an excellent note for the Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal. After missing several tournaments in 2021 due to an injury, Nadal made a stunning return and won the season-opening Australian Open 2022. He further won the French Open 2022 to become better his record to win the maximum no. of Grand Slam titles. Nadal is currently ranked the World No. 2 in the ATP men’s singles rankings.

Golden State Warriors win fourth NBA championship in eight years

Golden State Warriors finished as the NBA champions in the NBA 2021-22 season, which was the 76th season for the tournament. Warriors defeated Boston Celtics by 4-2 in the finals and won the seventh overall NBA title. This was the fourth championship win in the last eight years for the Steph Curry-starring team.