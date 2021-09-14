YGB Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Playing XI & More

BSC Young Boys will lock horns against Premier League giants Manchester United at the Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League group F match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into this fixture having beaten Newcastle United 4-1 in what was Cristiano Ronaldo's 2nd Manchester United debut. In today's fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be involved and that would equal the all-time UEFA Champions League appearance record in this match, equalling Iker Casillas on 177 matches.

Meanwhile, BSC Young Boys have made a good start to the Swiss Super League season and have eight points from their five games, and come into this clash following a 4-0 win against table-toppers FC Zurich. Here is our YGB Vs MUN Dream 11 prediction, YGB Vs MUN Dream 11 team and Young Boys vs Manchester United team news.

Young Boys vs Manchester United head to head

Today's game will be the third meeting between the two sides. The two sides were part of the same Champions League group back in 2018 as well and the Red Devils won both home and away. The last time the two sides met it was Marouane Fellaini's goal that was the difference between the two sides as Manchester United beat Young Boys 1-0.

Young Boys vs Manchester United team news

The BCS Young Boys are without five players for the clash with Fabian Lustenberger, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Esteban Petignat, Joel Monteiro and Nico Mainer all sidelined. As for Manchester United, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles, Dean Henderson and Phil Jones are unavailable.

YGB Vs MUN Playing XI

BSC Young Boys Predicted Playing XI: David von Ballmoos, Silvan Hefti, Sandro Lauper, Mohamed Ali Camara, Ulisses Garcia, Christian Fassnacht, Christopher Martins Pereira, Michel Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu, Meschak Elia, Jordan Siebatcheu

Manchester United Predicted Predicted XI: David de Gea, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard, Cristiano Ronaldo

YGB Vs MUN Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Young Boys

Michel Aebischer

Meschak Elia

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo

YGB Vs MUN Dream11 Team

David de Gea, Raphael Varane, Ulisses Garcia, Silvan Hefti, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes (C), Michel Aebischer, Christian Fassnacht, Meschak Elia, Cristiano Ronaldo (VC), Mason Greenwood

YGB Vs MUN Dream 11 prediction

Manchester United are having a great run so far in the season, and Ronaldo's homecoming has been a big boost in morale for the side. While BSC Young boys have the ability to pull a surprise, they come up against a strong Manchester United team, also Young Boys do not have a good record against English teams having only won one of their eight matches against English opponents. Thus we predict a comfortable win for Manchester United this evening.

