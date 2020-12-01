YKFM Vs JNB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Asian Champions League Live

Following a close-edged defeat against Shanghai East Asia in the previous match, J League outfit Yokohama Marinos will square off against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on Matchday 5 of the Asian Champions League. Here's the YKFM vs JNB Dream11 team news, prediction, preview, schedule and other details of the match.

YKFM vs JNB live: YKFM vs JNB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Al Wakrah Sports Complex

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Time: 3.30 pm IST

YKFM vs JNB live: YKFM vs JNB Dream11 prediction and preview

Yokohama Marinos were forced down the losing side in the previous game with Shanghai East Asia netting twice. Marinos pulled one goal back but failed to bag the equaliser. Nevertheless, Marinos lead the Group H charts of the Asian Champions League, having racked up three victories in four games. Marinos have nine points to their credit, the same as that of second-placed Shanghai East Asia.

On the other hand, Jeonbuk emerged victorious in the previous game against Sydney FC, bringing up their first victory of the competition. Jeonbuk sit third in the group standings, with four points in as many games. Joenbuk have very slim chances to advance to the next round of the Asian Champions League as they trail by five points to the group leaders.

Squads to create YFKM vs JNB Dream11 team

Yokohama Marinos: Yuji Kajikawa, Erik, Daizen Maeda, Theerathon Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Kota Mizunuma, Junior Santos, Ado Onaiwu, Takumi Tsukui, Marcos Junior, Teruhito Nakagawa, Jun Amano, Takahiro Ogihara, Kota Watanabe, Eitaro Matsuda, Takuya Kida, Yuki Otsu, Takuya Wada, Ken Matsubara, Yuki Saneto, Keita Ueda, Thiago Martins, Ryuta Koike, Ryo Takano, Makito Ito, , Hirotsugu Nakabayashi, Riku Terakado, Powell Obinna Obi, Yohei Takaoka

Jeonbuk: Hong Jeong-Nam, Kim Jeong-Hun, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee Beom-Yeong, Song Beom-Keun, Choi Bo-Kyeong, Han Kyo-Won, Choi Cheol-Sun, Choi Hee-Won, Ku Ja-Ryong, Lee Ju-Yong, Lee Yong, Oh Ban-Suk, Park Won-Jae, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Jang Yun-Ho, Jeong Hyeok, Kim Bo-Kyung, Kim Jae-Seok, Kim Jin-Su, Kim Min-Hyeok-II, Lee Seung-Ki, Lee Si-Heon, Lee Soo-bin, Lee Sung-Yoon, Gustavo Henrique, Myeong Se-Jin, Son Jun-Ho-II, Kunimoto, Jo Kyu-Seong, Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-Gook, Na Seong-Eun

YKFM vs JNB playing 11

Goalkeeper: Yuji Kajikawa

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee Beom-Yeong

Midfielders: Kota Mizunuma, Marcos Junior, Han Kyo-Won

Forwards: Gustavo Henrique, Eitaro Matsuda, Junior Santos

YKFM vs JNB match prediction and top picks

Yokohama Marinos: Marcos Junior (c), Junior Santos

Jeonbuk: Gustavo Henrique (vc), Han Kyo-Won

YKFM vs JNB match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Yokohama Marinos are the favourites to win the game against Jeonbuk.

Note: The YKFM vs JNB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The YKFM vs JNB playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Yokohama Marinos Twitter