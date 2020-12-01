YKFM Vs JNB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Asian Champions League Live

Quick links:
Following a close-edged defeat against Shanghai East Asia in the previous match, J League outfit Yokohama Marinos will square off against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on Matchday 5 of the Asian Champions League. Here's the YKFM vs JNB Dream11 team news, prediction, preview, schedule and other details of the match.
Venue: Al Wakrah Sports Complex
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Time: 3.30 pm IST
Yokohama Marinos were forced down the losing side in the previous game with Shanghai East Asia netting twice. Marinos pulled one goal back but failed to bag the equaliser. Nevertheless, Marinos lead the Group H charts of the Asian Champions League, having racked up three victories in four games. Marinos have nine points to their credit, the same as that of second-placed Shanghai East Asia.
On the other hand, Jeonbuk emerged victorious in the previous game against Sydney FC, bringing up their first victory of the competition. Jeonbuk sit third in the group standings, with four points in as many games. Joenbuk have very slim chances to advance to the next round of the Asian Champions League as they trail by five points to the group leaders.
Yokohama Marinos: Yuji Kajikawa, Erik, Daizen Maeda, Theerathon Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Kota Mizunuma, Junior Santos, Ado Onaiwu, Takumi Tsukui, Marcos Junior, Teruhito Nakagawa, Jun Amano, Takahiro Ogihara, Kota Watanabe, Eitaro Matsuda, Takuya Kida, Yuki Otsu, Takuya Wada, Ken Matsubara, Yuki Saneto, Keita Ueda, Thiago Martins, Ryuta Koike, Ryo Takano, Makito Ito, , Hirotsugu Nakabayashi, Riku Terakado, Powell Obinna Obi, Yohei Takaoka
Jeonbuk: Hong Jeong-Nam, Kim Jeong-Hun, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee Beom-Yeong, Song Beom-Keun, Choi Bo-Kyeong, Han Kyo-Won, Choi Cheol-Sun, Choi Hee-Won, Ku Ja-Ryong, Lee Ju-Yong, Lee Yong, Oh Ban-Suk, Park Won-Jae, Yun Ji-Hyeok, Jang Yun-Ho, Jeong Hyeok, Kim Bo-Kyung, Kim Jae-Seok, Kim Jin-Su, Kim Min-Hyeok-II, Lee Seung-Ki, Lee Si-Heon, Lee Soo-bin, Lee Sung-Yoon, Gustavo Henrique, Myeong Se-Jin, Son Jun-Ho-II, Kunimoto, Jo Kyu-Seong, Lars Veldwijk, Lee Dong-Gook, Na Seong-Eun
Goalkeeper: Yuji Kajikawa
Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee Beom-Yeong
Midfielders: Kota Mizunuma, Marcos Junior, Han Kyo-Won
Forwards: Gustavo Henrique, Eitaro Matsuda, Junior Santos
Yokohama Marinos: Marcos Junior (c), Junior Santos
Jeonbuk: Gustavo Henrique (vc), Han Kyo-Won
Considering the recent run of form, Yokohama Marinos are the favourites to win the game against Jeonbuk.