'You Can Stay At My House', Quips Sergio Ramos As He Invites Ex-rival Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's decorated career at Barcelona finally came to an end following his move to Paris Saint Germain. The Argentina forward left the Catalunya club after his contract renewal faced a hurdle due to the financial rules at the LaLiga. Paris Saint Germain has raised a lot of eyebrows following their summer transfer spree in which they signed former Liverpool Star Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma and Wing Back Achraf Hakimi. Another big name to join the club was former Spain and Real Madrid Skipper Sergio Ramos. While Sergio Ramos and Messi's rivalry goes back to the El Classico days in LaLiga, both the players will now share the same dressing room at PSG.

Ramos invites Messi to his home

While Sergio Ramos is reportedly at risk of missing out on two months of action due to a thigh injury, the participation of Messi in the opening match is also in question after a successful Copa America campaign with Argentina and missing out on pre-season. Ahead of Messi's transfer to PSG, Ramos had reportedly offered his former rival a place at his home to stay. As reported by AS back in March, as the rumour surrounding Messi’s Barcelona exit gained a momentum, Ramos jokingly offered Messi a place to stay if he chose to join Real Madrid. He said, "He could stay at mine for the first week or so,” the 35-year-old defender said on Twitch. "He can find his feet and get comfy, I'd be more than happy to do that.” With the combined experience of Ramos and Messi, PSG are looking to conquer Europe by winning the Champions League. The team reached the final and semi-finals in the past, but the European title has still eluded them.

Messi at PSG

Lionel Messi at PSG will reportedly see him making €35 million per season, including bonuses from his two-year contract with PSG with an option to extend it to June 2024. The former Ligue 1 champions will be hoping not only that Messi helps the team regain the French title it lost to Lille in the last season but that it finally wins the Champions League. At PSG, Messi will wear the No. 30 jersey, the same number that he wore in his first two seasons with Barcelona before switching to No. 19 and then the prized No. 10 one, which Neymar gets to keep at PSG.

Image: Sergio Ramos/ PSG/ Instagram