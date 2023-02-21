'You Deserve It': Rafael Nadal Names His Choice For 2022 Sportsman Of The Year Award

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has backed Argentine football legend Lionel Messi to win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award 2022. Nadal, who himself has been nominated for the top honour, took to Instagram to name Messi as his choice for the award. The reason behind Nadal's gesture is Messi's World Cup win with Argentina last year. Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after defeating France in the final.

French football player Kylian Mbappe has also been nominated for the award alongside Max Verstappen (Motor Racing, Netherlands), Mondo Duplantis (Athletics, Spain), and Stephen Curry (Basketball, USA). Mbappe finished the World Cup in Qatar as the highest goal-scorer. He scored a hat-trick in the final but ended up being on the losing side. Meanwhile, Messi is favourite to win this year's Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award because of the buzz his World Cup win generated in 2022.

Lionel Messi's career

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional football player widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Here are some factual details about him:

Messi was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina.

He began playing football at a young age and was quickly recognized as a prodigious talent.

At the age of 13, Messi moved to Spain to join the youth academy of FC Barcelona, one of the world's top football clubs.

Messi made his debut for Barcelona's first team in 2004, at the age of 17, and quickly established himself as a key player for the side.

He has won numerous individual awards throughout his career, including seven Ballon d'Or awards, which is given every year to the best player in the world.

Messi has also won a record 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona, among other club honors.

In August 2021, Messi transferred to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after spending the most productive part of his professional career at FC Barcelona.

He has represented the Argentina national team since 2005 and has helped them reach the final of the FIFA World Cup and Copa America on multiple occasions. He won the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022 for Argentina in December last year.

Image: AP