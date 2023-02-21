'You Deserve It': Rafael Nadal Names His Choice For 2022 Sportsman Of The Year Award

Quick links:
Image: AP
Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has backed Argentine football legend Lionel Messi to win the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award 2022. Nadal, who himself has been nominated for the top honour, took to Instagram to name Messi as his choice for the award. The reason behind Nadal's gesture is Messi's World Cup win with Argentina last year. Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after defeating France in the final.
French football player Kylian Mbappe has also been nominated for the award alongside Max Verstappen (Motor Racing, Netherlands), Mondo Duplantis (Athletics, Spain), and Stephen Curry (Basketball, USA). Mbappe finished the World Cup in Qatar as the highest goal-scorer. He scored a hat-trick in the final but ended up being on the losing side. Meanwhile, Messi is favourite to win this year's Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award because of the buzz his World Cup win generated in 2022.
Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional football player widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Here are some factual details about him:
Image: AP