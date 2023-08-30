'You should try and tape your mouth': Erling Haaland reveals his weird sleeping habit

Erling Haaland took very little time to acclimatise himself to the rugged nature of the Premier League and has become the focal point of Manchester City's attack. Primarily due to his goals, City laid their hand on a continental treble for the first time last season. This season too he has already laid down the marker with his goal scoring antics.

3 things you need to know

Erling Haaland has scored 55 goals in 58 matches for Manchester City since joining the club

Haaland already has one Premier League and one Champions League title to his name

Haaland remains Man City's most potent goal scorer

Erling Haaland reveals his weird sleep routine

In these days footballers need to maintain their health and shape in order to meet the demands of the rigorous footballing fixtures and to remain at the peak sometimes a player has to take some out-of-bounds actions. Haaland featured on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and opened up about his weird sleep routine. The player revealed he tapes his mouth while sleeping also wears glasses on his bed.

"I think sleep is the most important thing in the world. So to sleep good, simple kind of things blue blocking glasses, shutting out all the signals in the bedroom. To do a lot of things is not good but to do small things every single day for a longer period really pays off. You should try and tape your mouth. I sleep with it."

"I have it (a sauna) at my home so I try and do it not every single day but almost every day. Sauna, steam room. The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes - it is good for circadian rhythm. I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body.", the Manchester City star added.