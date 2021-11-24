Last Updated:

Young Fans Playing Rock-paper-scissors For Dynamo Kyiv Jersey Puts Smiles On Fans' Faces

In a viral video, three young football fans can be seen involved in a rock, paper, and scissors game in order to decide who gets to keep the football jersey.

Dynamo Kyiv

In a beautiful display of sportsmanship on moral grounds, three young football fans were seen being involved in a game of rock, paper and scissors to determine who gets to keep the Dynamo Kyiv jersey with them. In a video that is going viral recently on Twitter, the three fans decide to play the game like adults instead of fighting for the jersey and accept the results as they come to their face. On witnessing Dynamo’s young fans approach to decide on the keeper of the t-shirt, football fans took the internet by storm, with their reactions to the video. 

Watch the young Dynamo Kyiv fans deciding on the winner of the jersey-

How did the Internet react to the young Dynamo Kyiv fans?

Dynamo Kyiv is a Ukrainian football club based in Kyiv, which plays in the Ukrainian Premier League. Meanwhile, Twitter users reacted by saying that they love how each of the kids took their loss, while one of them specially mentioned the kid standing in the middle for being interested in watching who wins the jersey instead of being disappointed and running off. Users also mentioned the fact that grown-ups should look to learn a thing or two from the kids who lose the rock paper and scissors game. At the same time, users also mentioned that the video is a classy and humbling one, and the parents of the children should be proud of raising the kids well.

Meanwhile, many users also suggested that Dynamo Kyiv should get the two losing kids some rewards for being gentlemen in accepting the loss. A user said he thinks the club should send two jerseys for the two boys as they show an example of how matters in life should be sorted out. Among the many reactions, a user expressed by saying he trusts that if he plays this game with his friends, one of them will pull off the jersey and run away, while the game is on. Whereas, a fan said that he is still in disbelief how a dispute can be settled with such tranquility and easiness.

