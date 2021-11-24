Young Fans Playing Rock-paper-scissors For Dynamo Kyiv Jersey Puts Smiles On Fans' Faces

In a beautiful display of sportsmanship on moral grounds, three young football fans were seen being involved in a game of rock, paper and scissors to determine who gets to keep the Dynamo Kyiv jersey with them. In a video that is going viral recently on Twitter, the three fans decide to play the game like adults instead of fighting for the jersey and accept the results as they come to their face. On witnessing Dynamo’s young fans approach to decide on the keeper of the t-shirt, football fans took the internet by storm, with their reactions to the video.

Watch the young Dynamo Kyiv fans deciding on the winner of the jersey-

How did the Internet react to the young Dynamo Kyiv fans?

Dynamo Kyiv is a Ukrainian football club based in Kyiv, which plays in the Ukrainian Premier League. Meanwhile, Twitter users reacted by saying that they love how each of the kids took their loss, while one of them specially mentioned the kid standing in the middle for being interested in watching who wins the jersey instead of being disappointed and running off. Users also mentioned the fact that grown-ups should look to learn a thing or two from the kids who lose the rock paper and scissors game. At the same time, users also mentioned that the video is a classy and humbling one, and the parents of the children should be proud of raising the kids well.

Took it well though, all things considered — Miki Minach (@Niklaus_James) November 24, 2021

Love how each of them took the loss well, redhead was so invested he wanted to see who won instead of just storming off disappointed. — Cinderfall Gaming (@DadHammerNEO) November 23, 2021

A lot of grown ups could learn a thing or two from them. — Mr Blue Sky 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@LoneRanger1872) November 23, 2021

I don't need to tweet it now. What a class wee video, brought up well, all of them. — Martin 🇯🇵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mendoc67) November 23, 2021

I find it very humbling mate, and yes the parents should be proud. They’ve brought them up well. — Mr Blue Sky 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@LoneRanger1872) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, many users also suggested that Dynamo Kyiv should get the two losing kids some rewards for being gentlemen in accepting the loss. A user said he thinks the club should send two jerseys for the two boys as they show an example of how matters in life should be sorted out. Among the many reactions, a user expressed by saying he trusts that if he plays this game with his friends, one of them will pull off the jersey and run away, while the game is on. Whereas, a fan said that he is still in disbelief how a dispute can be settled with such tranquility and easiness.

Club should get the other 2 a top for being gentlemen about it. — Scott Drummond (@Drummy75) November 23, 2021

What club is this? I think they should send Two shirts to the other two boys , this is class and how all matters in life should be sorted — Jay (@JayJj7) November 23, 2021

I trust one of my friends to pull a fast one and run with that jersey while the game is being played 😂😭 — KINGS OF EUROPE ⭐️⭐️!! (@alfredorupabo3) November 23, 2021

Na fight go end this one. Never can this dispute be settled with so much tranquility and easiness. — 🇵🇹Papa Riri 😡🦾🔥 🇵🇹 (@PapaRiri9) November 24, 2021

(Image: Twitter-@YisuscristViral)