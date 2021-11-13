Young Pitch Invader's Mom Posts About Getting Fined After Evading Security To Meet Ronaldo

Young 11-year-old pitch invader Addison's mother has taken to Facebook to post about the incident where her kid got a Jersey from Cristiano Ronaldo after evading security post Portugal's 0-0 draw against Ireland during the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

"Home safe and sound only my Addison is brave enough to take on the Aviva pitch and all there security as if (laugh emoji) it’s with the 3k fine," she wrote.

Though Addison said that she will have to pay a hefty €3,000 fine for invading the pitch, a statement from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed she would not face any fine for the breach. “We want to assure Addison that of course she will not face any fine for running onto the pitch and asking for Ronaldo’s jersey,” FAI media director Cathal Dervan said.

However, the FAI warned fans of hefty fines in case they try to enter the field of play and asked them to respect this very sensible rule.

It was my dream and it came true: Pitch invader Addison

The young pitch invader Addison speaking to RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland spoke about getting to meet Ronaldo and how she managed to get past the security. "I jumped over the barrier because I was in the second row. I jumped over the first row and over the barrier. Then I sprinted onto the pitch, but there were security guards running behind me and there was another two coming from the other corner so I just kept sprinting. When I saw the other two coming from the other corner I ran more towards the halfway line so then I could swerve around them, but then they caught me."

Addison further added how she managed to get Ronaldo's attention by constantly screaming out his name. "Then I was just screaming Ronaldo's name. He turned around and he saw me and he was telling them to leave me. So then I was calling him over. He came over to me. I was just in shock and crying and I was like 'Can I have your jersey? Please, please. I'm a big, huge fan'. He was saying 'Are you okay?'''

She further said that when Ronaldo was taking off his jersey, it felt like the dream was coming true. "When my dad saw him taking off the shirt, my dad's face was just in shock. I was like 'Oh my God, this is it, this is my dream, it's finally coming true. That was probably his last time playing in Ireland."

Cristiano Ronaldo gives his shirt to a young emotional fan who invades the pitch at full-time 👏 💚 pic.twitter.com/mvLorZttPP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 11, 2021

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu heartbroken after the incident

Did anyone else notice Gavin Bazunu go and ask Ronaldo for his shirt at the final whistle? Then this girl ran on, got Ronaldo's shirt and the camera cut back to Bazunu who looked absolutely gutted! #irepor #coybig https://t.co/LboItOztIO — Aidan Farrelly (@aidanfarrelly) November 13, 2021

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu who kept a clean sheet during the clash looked disheartened after Ronaldo forgot the 19-year-old's request for a shirt swap at full-time and rather chose to give it away to the pitch invader.

Image: FB/Donna Whelan