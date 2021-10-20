Young PSG Fan Awkwardly 'offers His Mum' To Lionel Messi In Exchange For Jersey; See Pic

Getting hands on a Lionel Messi jersey is always special for any football fan around the world and they would do anything to get their hands on it. Ahead of PSG vs Leipzig clash. a young fan decided to make a bizarre offer to the ex-Barcelona superstar in return to get his hands on Lionel Messi PSG jersey. The 34-year-old is currently wearing the No 30 jersey at his new club, a number which he also wore during the start of his Barcelona career.

Fan decides to swap his mom for Lionel Messi PSG jersey

As per the report by Daily Star, before the start of the PSG vs Leipzig match at the Parc des Princes, one young PSG fan tried to get Lionel Messi's attention in a truly hilarious way. The fan held a board that read "Leo, give me your shirt and I will give you my mum." However, It remains unclear if the woman standing next to the young fan was the mother.

This kid's putting everything on the line to get Messi's shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/lEcpu1d5fp — Goal (@goal) October 19, 2021

Lionel Messi PSG jersey sale increases club's commercial value

PSG managed to get back a major chunk of money they paid to sign Messi from their shirt sales. Couple of months back a video was posted on Twitter in which a huge queue of fans can be seen standing outside the PSG store waiting to get their Lionel Messi PSG jersey. Speaking at the unveiling of Lionel Messi as a PSG player, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the club may eventually release more precise figures behind the sales, but added that people would be “shocked, honestly, at the numbers we have.” He even joked about Messi for not asking for more pay.

Lionel Messi goals vs Leipzig

Lionel Messi goals in the second half of the PSG vs Leipzig were enough for the French club to take away all three points in front of their fans. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the 9th minute before Lionel Messi found the back of the net twice in 67th and 74th minute to seal the deal for Mauricio Pochenttino coached team. Coming to Lionel Messi PSG stats, the Argentina superstar has so far scored only three goals and all of them have come during the Champions League. On the domestic front, Lionel Messi is yet to open his account.