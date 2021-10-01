Last Updated:

Young Reckons Marco Verratti Would Be An 'unbelievable Signing' For Manchester United

Ashley Young has suggested that Manchester United needs a certain Paris Saint-Germain star in their midfield, to evolve as a strong unit.

Aston Villa star Ashley Young has suggested Marco Verratti as a player who will be an unbelievable signing for Manchester United. According to the former Man United ace, the Red Devils need the Paris Saint-Germain star in their midfield in order to become a stronger unit.

United won their previous match against Villarreal 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League. Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay were handed the midfield duties in the game, however, Young feels that Verratti is the man United should be going after in the next transfer window.

As reported by Metro, Young watched PSG’s UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City on September 29, which PSG won 2-0. The 36-year-old former Man United veteran was impressed by midfield star Marco Verratti and said that he would be an unbelievable signing for Manchester United to replace club legend Michael Carrick in the midfield.

While speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Young said, "The Michael Carrick type has been missing for years. They haven’t gone out and replaced Michael Carrick. Don’t get me wrong – Fred and [Scott] McTominay are good players but I don’t think there’s a Michael Carrick around. I was watching the PSG v City game and I think Marco Verratti is the closest one and nobody’s gone out to test the waters to try to sign him. I think he would be an unbelievable signing for Manchester United."

Veratti won the Ligue 1 title with PSG, and the Euros with Italy in 2020

Marco Verratti joined PSG in 2012 and is contracted to the French giants until 2024. Since joining the club, the Italian star has evolved as one of the best midfielders in world football. He has appeared for PSG in 349 matches and has also scored nine goals.

He won the Ligue 1 title with PSG three consecutive times, in the 2017-18, 2018-19, and the 2019-20 seasons. He has played 47 matches for his national side Italy and was a key player for the team in their UEFA Euro 2020 winning campaign. Verratti will next appear for PSG in their Ligue 1 clash against Rennes on October 3.

(Image: AP)

