Youngsters Do The Job As Arsenal Defeat Bournemouth 2-1 In The FA Cup

It was a nervy finish, but Arsenal managed to secure victory in the FA Cup after defeating Bournemouth 2-1 on Monday evening. It will now face League One side Portsmouth at the Fratton Park in the fifth round.

Arsenal secure qualification

Arsenal began the match on the front foot and it paid off since Bukayo Saka scored the opener within the opening five minutes. A well-worked move saw the 18-year old receive the ball on the left and he hammered the ball into the top of the net. The away side were in control throughout the match and saw multiple chances come their way.

Saka turned provider for the second goal, which also came from the left side. The Bournemouth defence was caught sleeping as Saka ran down the flank and delivered a grounded cross across the box. An unmarked Eddie Nketiah doubled the scoreline.

Bournemouth managed to raise the expectations of the home supporters as Sam Surridge knicked a goal deep into the extra time. However, it was too late for the Cherries to spoil Arsenal's party.

Head coach Mikel Arteta was pleased with the performance and was asked about Nketiah, who returned back to the club after his loan move to Leeds was cut short.

"You look at him on the wing and three seconds later you look at the cross and he is there all the time in the middle of the goal. That's why he scored a goal. He is always in the middle of the goal, ready to do that and also the way he works without the ball is terrific," Arteta said.

Injury concerns, however, mount for Arsenal as defender Shkodran Mustafi was stretchered off and Hector Bellerin was also treated after a fall. Arteta further added that there will be no change in the club's approach in the January transfer window though.

The loss means Bournemouth can focus on staying in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s team is in the relegation zone with 14 games left. He said: “We gave it a good go in the end. It was just a poor start.”

“Tough first half hour and struggled to deal with their movement. We weren't ourselves,” Howe added.

(Image credits: twitter.com/EddieNketiah9)

