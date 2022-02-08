Last Updated:

'You're Better Than Ronaldo': Fans In Awe Of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Intense Workout Sessions

Netizens compare Zlatan Ibrahimovic's fitness to Cristiano Ronaldo, after watching the former working out in a video recently going viral on social media.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and shared a video of his intense workout session in a gym. The video went viral in no time on social media as football fans around the globe were left in awe of his physique and fitness regime at the age of 40. In the video, the Inter Milan footballer can be seen doing sit-ups while hanging upside down from a punching bag, with the caption ‘Patience’. 

Meanwhile, the video has already garnered over six million views at the time of writing this article and has received different kinds of reactions from football fans. Among the many reactions praising Zlatan, few of the reactions compared Ibrahimovic with Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Replying to the viral video, a fan said that Zlatan is better than Ronaldo, while other fans replied by saying that if he is better than CR7, CR9, or Ronaldinho. At the same time, Ronaldo’s fans were also quick to jump into the debate by saying that Ronaldo doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone, as he has already done it all. 

Netizens compare Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo-

A look at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's club football career

Zlatan is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury he suffered during AC Milan’s Serie A game against Juventus on January 23. The injury forced him out of action to his already injury-hit season. He has missed a total of eight Serie A games for Milan due to injuries and has played 19 games across all competitions. He has returned with a total of eight goals for the team in the season so far.

The Swedish striker is considered one of the best forwards of the game in the current generation. Zlatan has played club football in different leagues around the world like Serie A, La Liga, Premier League, and Ligue 1 among the others. He has played a total of 807 matches for different clubs across competitions and has a total of 492 goals and 201 assists to his name. He is currently on his second stint with AC Milan and has scored 92 goals for the team in 151 matches.

