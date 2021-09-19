Yuvraj Singh Hails Man United's Spectacular Win, Says Sports Teaches Us How To Bounce Back

In an exciting match at the London Stadium, David de Gea saved an injury time penalty from Mark Noble, in order to help Manchester United win all three points against West Ham. But in the closing minute of the game, left-back Luke Shaw was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box giving West Ham an opportunity to equalize.

However, Mark Noble, who had just come on the pitch as a subsite of the 95th minute decided to the spot-kick that saw De Gea dive in the right direction to save the penalty and thereby wrapping all three points for the team and extended Manchester United's unbeaten away record to 29 games.

Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is known to be a die-hard Manchester United fan. He was elated at this team's performance and spoke about the sport in general, tweeting about how things can change and that one can make a comeback after a poor performance. The Red Devils' winger Jesse Lingard was heavily criticised after a poor Champions League performance in Switzerland against Young Boys. The player's mistake in the closing minute of the same saw the Young Boys back all three points.

Wht an unbelievable game ! It’s amazing how sport teaches us how to bounce back @JesseLingard few nights ago was a villain and today he’s a hero against his previous team , and then @D_DeGea saves the day 😥 #crackingsunday FYI what about the penalty on our side ref ?🤦🏻‍♂️ #MUNWHU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 19, 2021

The two teams started today's game well, with Manchester United holding a lot of the ball and putting the home side under pressure, but during the 30th minute The Hammers saw Benrahma's shot from outside the box find a huge deflection off of Varane into the goal, but their joy was shortlived as minutes later Bruno Fernandes finds Ronaldo, whose first shot doesn't find the net, but in the rebound, the Portuguese found the back of the net.

The two teams continued staying on 1-1, until the closing minutes, before Lingard, who error saw his team lose points to Young Boys came off the bench to score a great strike beyond Fabianski. The last 10 minutes of the game were really engaging as both teams gave it their all to grab all three points. Taking to Twitter, former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger thanked the two teams for putting up a fighting show, adding that it made the afternoon very entertaining.

WOW! @WestHam vs. @ManUtd 👏🏼Thank you for the last 10 minutes. You made my afternoon! Very entertaining 😀 #WHUMUN — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) September 19, 2021

The two teams will once again meet in their ELF Cup third round clash scheduled for Thursday, September 23, 12:15 am IST. The game, however, is likely to see Manchester United field a second XI.

Image: AP/Twitter @YUVSTRONG12