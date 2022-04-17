Yuvraj Singh Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's 60th Hat-trick; 'What Is This GOAT Made Of?'

Legendary Indian cricketing all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official social media handle to heap praise on five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter scored his 60th career hat-trick. The Portuguese captain scored a stunning free-kick to bring up his hat-trick and help a subpar Manchester United side defeat Norwich City 3-2 to move up to fifth place in the Premier League standings.

Manchester United vs Norwich City: Yuvraj praises Ronaldo

Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle and praised Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring his 60th career hat-trick as he could not believe what this 'GOAT was made of.' The Portuguese international does not seem to age despite turning 37-year old as he not only seems to be in the best shape of his life but also seems to be at his peak as a footballer, scoring goals week in and week out.

My bad 60th insane record !!! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 16, 2022

Following his outstanding hat-trick against Norwich City, Ronaldo also took to his official Instagram handle and put up an insane stat that he seems extremely proud of. The 37-year-old has scored a stunning 30 hat tricks after turning 30-years old, with his other 30 coming before turning 30-years old. The last line of his caption, 'It's time to unbalance the scale,' highlights the Manchester United forward's elite mentality of continuing to give it his all despite having achieved staggering amounts of success.

Cristiano Ronaldo's career achievements

In a club career that has spanned almost two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo has won three Premier Leagues with Manchester United (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09), one FA Cup in 2003-04 and one UEFA Champions League in 2007-08, among several other trophies.

After he moved to Real Madrid in 2009, he won two La Ligas with the club (2011-12, 2016-17), two Copa del Reys (2010-11, 2013-14) and a staggering four UEFA Champions Leagues (2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18), among several other trophies. The Portuguese international then moved to Juventus in 2018, where he also helped the club win two Serie A titles (2018-19, 2019-20), among other trophies.

And to add to his club trophies, the Manchester United forward has won several individual trophies, with his most notable achievement being five Ballon d'Or awards (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017).