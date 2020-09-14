ZEN Vs AT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg will take on FC Arsenal Tula at 9:00 pm IST on September 14 in the ongoing Russian Premier League campaign. FC Zenit Saint Petersburg are currently 4th in the Russian Premier League standings. They have four of the six games they have played, drew one and lost one. In their last five matches, their record reads WWWLD. Arsenal Tula, meanwhile, have won only one of the six games they've played, lost three and drawn two. Their record in the last five matches is LLWDL. Here is our ZEN vs AT Dream11 prediction, ZEN vs AT Dream11 team and probable ZEN vs AT playing 11.

One more sleep until we are back in action! 💪 #ZenitArsenal pic.twitter.com/M76bq4PHKO — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) September 13, 2020

ZEN vs AT Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs AT Dream11 team, squad news

ZEN vs AT live: Zenit team update

Sebastian Driussi will sit out this fixture due to a knee injury. Leon Musaev and Andrey Lunev are also recovering from injuries and haven't been on the field for a while. Their inclusion in the side for today's game is doubtful.

ZEN predicted playing 11

Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Andrey Mostovoy, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Malcom; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

ZEN vs AT live: Arsenal Tula team update

Evgeni Lutsenko has been ruled of action due to a thigh injury. Aleksandr Denisov, Maksim Belyaev and Yuri Kovalev are also injured and their inclusion in the team for today's match is doubtful.

AT predicted playing 11

Artur Nigmatullin; Robert Bauer, Artem Sokol, Taras Burlak; Valeri Gromyko, Kings Kangwa, Georgi Kostadinov, Kirill Kombarov; Sergey Tkachev, Vladislav Panteleev; Evans Kangwa

ZEN vs AT Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs AT Dream 11 team

Artur Nigmatullin, Kings Kangwa, Vladislav Panteleev, Evans Kangwa, Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun, Magomed Ozdoev, Malcolm, Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev.

ZEN vs AT Dream11 prediction

On account of home advantage and better form, our ZEN vs AT Dream11 prediction favours Zenit to win the match 3-1.

ZEN vs AT live streaming in India details

Fans can catch ZEN vs AT live on Russian Premier League's YouTube channel. ZEN vs AT live scores can also be followed on the official Russian Premier League website.

Image credits: Zenit Saint Petersburg Twitter