ZEN Vs KHMK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Russian Premier Liga Match Preview

Zenit St Petersburg and Khimki are set to take on each other on matchday 24 of the ongoing Russian Premier Liga on Monday. The match is set to be played at Saint-Petersburg Stadium on April 5 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ZEN vs KHMK Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

ZEN vs KHMK live: ZEN vs KHMK Dream11 match preview

League leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg head into the match brimming with confidence having won their last two matches. The hosts recorded a massive 4-0 win over Akhmat with their last outing ending in a narrow 2-3 win against CSKA Moscow. Sergey Semak's side holds a narrow one-point lead at the top and will be hoping to extend it up to four points by recording their 15th league win on Monday.

Khimki on the other hand are ranked ninth on the table having recorded 10 wins from 23 games while drawing five and losing eight games in the league so far this season. Walking into the match following a 3-match unbeaten run, the visitors will fancy their chances against the table toppers and look to pocket three points.

ZEN vs KHMK Playing 11

Zenit Saint Petersburg- Andrey Lunyov, Douglas Santos, Aleksei Sutormin, Dejan Lovren, Danila Prokhin, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoyev, Daler Kuzyayev, Wendel, Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

FC Khimki- Ilya Lantratov, Dmitri Tikhiy, Egor Danilkin, Aleksandr Filin, Kirill Bozhenov, Brian Idowu, Denis Glushakov, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Ilya Kukharchuk, Mohamed Konate, Reziuan Mirzov

ZEN vs KHMK Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Ilya Lantratov

Defenders – Dejan Lovren, Egor Danilkin, Douglas Santos Dmitri Tikhiy

Midfielders – Wilmar Barrios, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Wendel, Denis Glushakov

Strikers – Ilya Kukharchuk, Artem Dzyuba

ZEN vs KHMK Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Artem Dzyuba

Vice-Captain - Ilya Kukharchuk

ZEN vs KHMK Match Prediction

Both the teams last played each other in November 2020 which saw Zenit St Petersburg register a comfortable win. Andrey Mostovoy found the back of the net in the first half while Aleksandr Yerokhin's 78th-minute strike helped the league leaders win by a 2-0 margin. While the hosts will be looking to complete a double over FC Khimki, the visitors will be hoping to take their revenge and get even on Monday. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict a comfortable win for Zenit St Petersburg at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Zenit St Petersburg 2-0 FC Khimki

Note: The above ZEN vs KHMK Dream11 prediction, ZEN vs KHMK Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ZEN vs KHMK Dream11 Team and ZEN vs KHMK Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.